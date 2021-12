Daniel Carlson kicked a 48 yard field goal as time expired to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 16-14 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Monday. The Raiders led Cleveland 13-7 late in the fourth quarter but the Browns took the lead at 14-13 with 3:45 to play. On the ensuing Raiders possession, quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception that seemingly sealed the win for the Browns. But the Raiders defense forced a three and out, giving Vegas the ball with under two minutes to play and giving Carr a chance to redeem himself.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO