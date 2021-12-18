ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

By Celebretainment
Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' provided an "escapism" amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Lily said: "Season one allowed us an escapism when it came...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Lily Collins Stepped Out in a Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit

While most people pull out their coziest sweaters and Michelin Man-level puffer jackets when the temperatures outside reach freezing, Lily Collins, on the other hand, has found a way to make cold weather dressing sexy. On Thursday, the actress stepped out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the second season of her Netflix show Emily in Paris, and somehow made sheer work for winter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Emily in Paris won't portray the pandemic in Season 2 to keep with its "escapism" theme

“Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” Lily Collins told Variety at the Season 2 premiere event on Thursday. How did Emily in Paris manage to film in Paris as the city was dealing with the pandemic? “Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID — so it’s making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,” Collins said. “There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.’” ALSO: Collins says getting back into costume was a challenge after "having worn sweatpants for a year and a half."
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Lily Collins Is Effortlessly Parisian-Chic in Patent Pumps and Silk Ruffled Skirt for ‘Good Morning America’

Bonjour! Lily Collins is back on the press circuit for season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”—out Dec. 22—and looking utterly chic while doing so. While prepping for an appearance today on “Good Morning America,” Collins posed in a silky outfit by Prabal Gurung. The ensemble, hailing from the Nepalese designer’s spring 2022 collection, featured a short-sleeved draped blue silk top. It gained added flair from a silky yellow skirt with a pleated ruffle atop an elegant side slit, topped with a twisted rosette. The look was complete with a delicate gold Cartier bangle and rings. In short, Collins was emulating...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Paris, TX
The Independent

Emily in Paris: What critics are saying about season 2 of the much-derided Netflix show

Reviews are in for the second season of Netflix’s hit show, Emily in Paris. The series stars Lily Collins as the title character, a naive but ambitious twenty-something who moves to Paris from Chicago for a new job opportunity. The first series was widely panned by critics for its clichéd depiction of Paris and French people, as well as the unlikeable traits of its main character. The show, however, became a hit for Netflix and is now one of the streaming giant’s most successful comedy series of all time and, controversially, received a number of Golden Globe nominations.While many...
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Emily in Paris

The percentage of Approved Tomatometer Critics who have given this movie a positive review. You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Let's get your review verified. Fandango. AMCTheatres.com or AMC AppNew. Enter your Ticket Confirmation# located in your email. Cinemark Coming Soon. We won’t be able to...
MOVIES
The Tab

Emily in Paris season two drops TOMORROW and reviews say it’s dumb but brilliant again

I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but season two of Emily in Paris drops on Netflix tomorrow, and the early reviews of the new episodes are already in!!. Our favourite silly little drama with silly little Emily Cooper is back, and our love to hate relationship with her is going to be more rife than ever. She’s back for more social media managing in the French capital, this time with even more romance and drama than before. So, here’s what to expect from season two of Emily in Paris and exactly what the reviews so far have said. Strap in: We’re off again!!
TV SERIES
Sentinel & Enterprise

‘Emily in Paris’ returns, with even more fantastical fashion

After “Emily in Paris” arrived on Netflix last fall, the series — about a young American marketing whiz stumbling through life in a new city — was derided for portraying a fantasy version of French culture. Parisians bristled at the show’s inaccuracies and cliches, from people smoking in the office to the number of berets onscreen.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Field
Person
Lily Collins
uticaphoenix.net

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designers Go for Bolder and Brighter

From that one-of-a-kind sculptured flower dress to the unforgettable bucket hat, the fashions of Emily in Paris’ first season left a distinct impression on viewers. So, suffice it to say, the pressure was high when cameras started rolling on Season 2. Thankfully, both costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and Emmy-winning consulting costume designer Patricia Field are back on board to style Emily & Co. Ahead of the comedy’s highly anticipated return on Dec. 22, we spoke with Fitoussi and Field about how the costumes differ this season, working with star and executive producer Lily Collins and their approach to costuming this season’s key pieces.
PARIS, NY
Elle

Say Bonjour to Emily in Paris’s New Man, Lucien Laviscount

Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 2 below. Emily in Paris’s new heartthrob isn’t actually from Paris. In fact, he isn’t even from France. He’s from across the English Channel—London, where he was born and raised—and he doesn’t have much enthusiasm for the romantic City of Lights at all. When the serious, suited, football-loving banker winds up in Emily’s (Lily Collins) French class for work, the American transplant makes it her mission to change the British cynic’s mind about Paree. Naturally, sparks fly along the way. Bonjour, Alfie.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris's Camille Razat on potential romance between Emily and Camille

Emily In Paris star Camille Razat responded to fan theories over a potential romance between Emily and Camille, admitting she thinks it's a 'great storyline.'. Ahead of season two dropping on Netflix, Cosmopolitan UK spoke to the French actress, who plays Camille, about the ending of season one. The finale saw Emily (played by Lily Collins) sleeping with best friend Camille's boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), after he and Camille had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Design#Covid
Variety

Why Does ‘Emily in Paris’ Make People So Mad?

“Emily in Paris” has a way of driving viewers crazy. There were groans when the Netflix series’ first season was nominated for best comedy at the Golden Globes and at the Emmys. And it occasioned a widely-circulated New Yorker piece that described it as part of a rising trend of “ambient TV,” describing it as “an artifact of contemporary dystopia.” Sure, nominating “Emily in Paris” as one of the very best shows on TV seems a little overblown. But, as the show’s second season drops Dec. 22, so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Review: Lily Collins Returns With Fewer Cringe Moments in Netflix Series

“Emily in Paris” has a tenuous relationship with reality. Here, pandemics never happen and the stakes rise only (and precisely) to the level that keeps you hitting that “Next Episode” button on Netflix, which is the level perfected by early 2000s chick-lit novels and rom-coms — maximum pleasure for minimal pain, strain or thought. The title character’s adventures play out exactly the how the 13-year-old in “13 Going on 30” imagined adult life would: all champagne, gorgeous clothes, work meetings where you rock a presentation, girls’ trips to St. Tropez and men falling over themselves to date you regardless of your personality.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins on the Highs, Lows, and Heartwarming Surprises of Emily in Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon—sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most perplexing cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin and more: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Lily Collins Explains Why Netflix's Emily In Paris Avoided COVID Storytelling In Season 2

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the world for about two years now and, for many Hollywood creatives, it's been hard to ignore. With this, a number of TV series within the 2020-21 season opted to integrate the pandemic into its storylines, as doing so would more effectively establish that the shows are meant to mirror our own realities. Others, however, decided to let COVID be either a thing of the past or totally non-existent in their fictional universes, which was the case for Lily Collins' Emily In Paris.
PARIS, MO
POPSUGAR

Emily Is "Leaning Into Parisian Beauty Trends" in Season 2 of Emily in Paris

Netflix's Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22 for a second season and, after watching the first 10 seconds of the trailer, you can rest assured we're in for a treat (or, at least, lots of drama). Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is retuning to the small screen with her lavish outfits and aspirational eyebrows, and accompanied by her new best friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat). With Emily becoming a bit more acclimated to her "second home," as she called it in an interview with POPSUGAR, Odile Fourquin, the show's hair and makeup supervisor, said we can expect to see a slightly different, more elevated look for Emily — as well as the rest of the cast.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy