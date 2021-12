The Boston Red Sox announced Monday several changes to the coaching staff for manager Alex Cora. Per Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo:. Fox is a familiar name to New York Yankees fans. The nine-year MLB veteran was a second-round draft pick by the Yankees in 1989. But Fox found his path to the majors blocked in part by Derek Jeter. However that didn’t stop the infielders from having a good working relationship, according to the Boston Globe:

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO