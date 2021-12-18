ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' provided an "escapism" amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Lily said: "Season one allowed us an escapism when it came...

In Style

Lily Collins Stepped Out in a Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit

While most people pull out their coziest sweaters and Michelin Man-level puffer jackets when the temperatures outside reach freezing, Lily Collins, on the other hand, has found a way to make cold weather dressing sexy. On Thursday, the actress stepped out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the second season of her Netflix show Emily in Paris, and somehow made sheer work for winter.
Primetimer

Emily in Paris won't portray the pandemic in Season 2 to keep with its "escapism" theme

“Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” Lily Collins told Variety at the Season 2 premiere event on Thursday. How did Emily in Paris manage to film in Paris as the city was dealing with the pandemic? “Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID — so it’s making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,” Collins said. “There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.’” ALSO: Collins says getting back into costume was a challenge after "having worn sweatpants for a year and a half."
The Independent

Emily in Paris: What critics are saying about season 2 of the much-derided Netflix show

Reviews are in for the second season of Netflix’s hit show, Emily in Paris. The series stars Lily Collins as the title character, a naive but ambitious twenty-something who moves to Paris from Chicago for a new job opportunity. The first series was widely panned by critics for its clichéd depiction of Paris and French people, as well as the unlikeable traits of its main character. The show, however, became a hit for Netflix and is now one of the streaming giant’s most successful comedy series of all time and, controversially, received a number of Golden Globe nominations.While many...
POPSUGAR

Emily Is "Leaning Into Parisian Beauty Trends" in Season 2 of Emily in Paris

Netflix's Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22 for a second season and, after watching the first 10 seconds of the trailer, you can rest assured we're in for a treat (or, at least, lots of drama). Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is retuning to the small screen with her lavish outfits and aspirational eyebrows, and accompanied by her new best friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat). With Emily becoming a bit more acclimated to her "second home," as she called it in an interview with POPSUGAR, Odile Fourquin, the show's hair and makeup supervisor, said we can expect to see a slightly different, more elevated look for Emily — as well as the rest of the cast.
Sentinel & Enterprise

‘Emily in Paris’ returns, with even more fantastical fashion

After “Emily in Paris” arrived on Netflix last fall, the series — about a young American marketing whiz stumbling through life in a new city — was derided for portraying a fantasy version of French culture. Parisians bristled at the show’s inaccuracies and cliches, from people smoking in the office to the number of berets onscreen.
Elle

Say Bonjour to Emily in Paris’s New Man, Lucien Laviscount

Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 2 below. Emily in Paris’s new heartthrob isn’t actually from Paris. In fact, he isn’t even from France. He’s from across the English Channel—London, where he was born and raised—and he doesn’t have much enthusiasm for the romantic City of Lights at all. When the serious, suited, football-loving banker winds up in Emily’s (Lily Collins) French class for work, the American transplant makes it her mission to change the British cynic’s mind about Paree. Naturally, sparks fly along the way. Bonjour, Alfie.
Footwear News

Lily Collins Is Effortlessly Parisian-Chic in Patent Pumps and Silk Ruffled Skirt for ‘Good Morning America’

Bonjour! Lily Collins is back on the press circuit for season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”—out Dec. 22—and looking utterly chic while doing so. While prepping for an appearance today on “Good Morning America,” Collins posed in a silky outfit by Prabal Gurung. The ensemble, hailing from the Nepalese designer’s spring 2022 collection, featured a short-sleeved draped blue silk top. It gained added flair from a silky yellow skirt with a pleated ruffle atop an elegant side slit, topped with a twisted rosette. The look was complete with a delicate gold Cartier bangle and rings. In short, Collins was emulating...
Elite Daily

Emily In Paris

Sorry Emily/Gabriel shippers, there’s a new man in Emily’s life. The second season of Emily in Paris introduced Alfie, a smug London banker who charms Emily as she shows him the wonders of Paris. If he looks familiar to you, that’s because Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie on Emily in Paris, has been on similarly fashionable shows like Katy Keene and Scream Queens as well.
Vogue

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot For An Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities — the candour, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favour). But for a recent premiere of the show’s second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the up-do entirely reminiscent of a ’60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris's Camille Razat on potential romance between Emily and Camille

Emily In Paris star Camille Razat responded to fan theories over a potential romance between Emily and Camille, admitting she thinks it's a 'great storyline.'. Ahead of season two dropping on Netflix, Cosmopolitan UK spoke to the French actress, who plays Camille, about the ending of season one. The finale saw Emily (played by Lily Collins) sleeping with best friend Camille's boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), after he and Camille had broken up.
CinemaBlend

Lily Collins Explains Why Netflix's Emily In Paris Avoided COVID Storytelling In Season 2

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the world for about two years now and, for many Hollywood creatives, it's been hard to ignore. With this, a number of TV series within the 2020-21 season opted to integrate the pandemic into its storylines, as doing so would more effectively establish that the shows are meant to mirror our own realities. Others, however, decided to let COVID be either a thing of the past or totally non-existent in their fictional universes, which was the case for Lily Collins' Emily In Paris.
Vogue

Lily Collins On The Highs, Lows, & Heartwarming Surprises Of Emily In Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon – sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most mind-boggling cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
WWD

Breaking Down the ‘Emily in Paris’ Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Few shows have caused as much fashion discussion in recent years as “Emily in Paris,” the Darren Star-created, Lily Collins-led Netflix series that shows what an American girl from Chicago might wear if transplanted to Paris for a PR job. Is it French understated chic? Absolutely not. But you simply can’t look away from the concoctions Emily puts together, fashion train wrecks as they might be. Season two is out now on Netflix, with costumes by Marylin Fitoussi (Patricia Field serves as costume consultant). It’s worth noting, right off the bat, Emily’s love for...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Brook has an Emily in Paris moment

Kelly Brook looked incredible on Instagram as she posed up a storm ahead of her morning slot at Heart Radio, wearing a stunning top from Zara. The knitted sweater featured a white contrast Peter Pan collar, finished with a black bow. Costing £29.99, it's almost sold out. Sob!. Don't...
Glamour

Emily in Paris Subtly Revealed Emily's Age in Season 2

Remember when everyone thought Emily from Emily in Paris was in her early twenties and then we were all wrong…including Lily Collins? Well, Emily's official age was finally revealed in season 2, which dropped on Netflix on December 22. Don't worry, this post will not include spoilers (unless you consider her age a spoiler, I guess).
Cosmopolitan

Lily Collins is unrecognisable with a jet-black mullet

When you find the hair and makeup look that you think best suits you, it makes sense that it’ll become your go-to look. Just look at Lily Collins. For as long as we can remember, the Emily in Paris star has rocked the same shade of deep brunette hair. Which is why we were all so surprised when she switched up her look with a platinum blonde pixie.
