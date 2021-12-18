ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' provided an "escapism" amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Lily said: "Season one allowed us an escapism when it came...

In Style

Lily Collins Stepped Out in a Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit

While most people pull out their coziest sweaters and Michelin Man-level puffer jackets when the temperatures outside reach freezing, Lily Collins, on the other hand, has found a way to make cold weather dressing sexy. On Thursday, the actress stepped out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the second season of her Netflix show Emily in Paris, and somehow made sheer work for winter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Emily in Paris won't portray the pandemic in Season 2 to keep with its "escapism" theme

“Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” Lily Collins told Variety at the Season 2 premiere event on Thursday. How did Emily in Paris manage to film in Paris as the city was dealing with the pandemic? “Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID — so it’s making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,” Collins said. “There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.’” ALSO: Collins says getting back into costume was a challenge after "having worn sweatpants for a year and a half."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Emily in Paris: What critics are saying about season 2 of the much-derided Netflix show

Reviews are in for the second season of Netflix’s hit show, Emily in Paris. The series stars Lily Collins as the title character, a naive but ambitious twenty-something who moves to Paris from Chicago for a new job opportunity. The first series was widely panned by critics for its clichéd depiction of Paris and French people, as well as the unlikeable traits of its main character. The show, however, became a hit for Netflix and is now one of the streaming giant’s most successful comedy series of all time and, controversially, received a number of Golden Globe nominations.While many...
TV SERIES
Person
Patricia Field
Person
Lily Collins
Footwear News

Lily Collins Is Effortlessly Parisian-Chic in Patent Pumps and Silk Ruffled Skirt for ‘Good Morning America’

Bonjour! Lily Collins is back on the press circuit for season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”—out Dec. 22—and looking utterly chic while doing so. While prepping for an appearance today on “Good Morning America,” Collins posed in a silky outfit by Prabal Gurung. The ensemble, hailing from the Nepalese designer’s spring 2022 collection, featured a short-sleeved draped blue silk top. It gained added flair from a silky yellow skirt with a pleated ruffle atop an elegant side slit, topped with a twisted rosette. The look was complete with a delicate gold Cartier bangle and rings. In short, Collins was emulating...
BEAUTY & FASHION
uticaphoenix.net

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designers Go for Bolder and Brighter

From that one-of-a-kind sculptured flower dress to the unforgettable bucket hat, the fashions of Emily in Paris’ first season left a distinct impression on viewers. So, suffice it to say, the pressure was high when cameras started rolling on Season 2. Thankfully, both costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and Emmy-winning consulting costume designer Patricia Field are back on board to style Emily & Co. Ahead of the comedy’s highly anticipated return on Dec. 22, we spoke with Fitoussi and Field about how the costumes differ this season, working with star and executive producer Lily Collins and their approach to costuming this season’s key pieces.
PARIS, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two: “Amp Everything Up But Really Keep It French”

More than a year after becoming one of the buzziest pandemic-era hits, Emily in Paris is back for season two, as Lily Collins’ Emily dives deeper into her new life in France. “This season we really wanted Emily to immerse herself more in the French culture, everything from the language to different spots around the city,” Collins told The Hollywood Reporter at a Los Angeles tastemaker event for the show on Wednesday. The second season, she said, will also be “incorporating the fabric of Paris that makes it what it is and how magical it is and how diverse it is,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Say Bonjour to Emily in Paris’s New Man, Lucien Laviscount

Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 2 below. Emily in Paris’s new heartthrob isn’t actually from Paris. In fact, he isn’t even from France. He’s from across the English Channel—London, where he was born and raised—and he doesn’t have much enthusiasm for the romantic City of Lights at all. When the serious, suited, football-loving banker winds up in Emily’s (Lily Collins) French class for work, the American transplant makes it her mission to change the British cynic’s mind about Paree. Naturally, sparks fly along the way. Bonjour, Alfie.
TV SERIES
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Design#Covid
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris's Camille Razat on potential romance between Emily and Camille

Emily In Paris star Camille Razat responded to fan theories over a potential romance between Emily and Camille, admitting she thinks it's a 'great storyline.'. Ahead of season two dropping on Netflix, Cosmopolitan UK spoke to the French actress, who plays Camille, about the ending of season one. The finale saw Emily (played by Lily Collins) sleeping with best friend Camille's boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), after he and Camille had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Does ‘Emily in Paris’ Make People So Mad?

“Emily in Paris” has a way of driving viewers crazy. There were groans when the Netflix series’ first season was nominated for best comedy at the Golden Globes and at the Emmys. And it occasioned a widely-circulated New Yorker piece that described it as part of a rising trend of “ambient TV,” describing it as “an artifact of contemporary dystopia.” Sure, nominating “Emily in Paris” as one of the very best shows on TV seems a little overblown. But, as the show’s second season drops Dec. 22, so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a...
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Netflix
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Review: Lily Collins Returns With Fewer Cringe Moments in Netflix Series

“Emily in Paris” has a tenuous relationship with reality. Here, pandemics never happen and the stakes rise only (and precisely) to the level that keeps you hitting that “Next Episode” button on Netflix, which is the level perfected by early 2000s chick-lit novels and rom-coms — maximum pleasure for minimal pain, strain or thought. The title character’s adventures play out exactly the how the 13-year-old in “13 Going on 30” imagined adult life would: all champagne, gorgeous clothes, work meetings where you rock a presentation, girls’ trips to St. Tropez and men falling over themselves to date you regardless of your personality.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins on the Highs, Lows, and Heartwarming Surprises of Emily in Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon—sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most perplexing cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin and more: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Emily Is "Leaning Into Parisian Beauty Trends" in Season 2 of Emily in Paris

Netflix's Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22 for a second season and, after watching the first 10 seconds of the trailer, you can rest assured we're in for a treat (or, at least, lots of drama). Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is retuning to the small screen with her lavish outfits and aspirational eyebrows, and accompanied by her new best friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat). With Emily becoming a bit more acclimated to her "second home," as she called it in an interview with POPSUGAR, Odile Fourquin, the show's hair and makeup supervisor, said we can expect to see a slightly different, more elevated look for Emily — as well as the rest of the cast.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot For An Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities — the candour, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favour). But for a recent premiere of the show’s second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the up-do entirely reminiscent of a ’60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Breaking Down the ‘Emily in Paris’ Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Few shows have caused as much fashion discussion in recent years as “Emily in Paris,” the Darren Star-created, Lily Collins-led Netflix series that shows what an American girl from Chicago might wear if transplanted to Paris for a PR job. Is it French understated chic? Absolutely not. But you simply can’t look away from the concoctions Emily puts together, fashion train wrecks as they might be. Season two is out now on Netflix, with costumes by Marylin Fitoussi (Patricia Field serves as costume consultant). It’s worth noting, right off the bat, Emily’s love for...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Lily Collins and Ashley Park Put an ‘Emily in Paris’ Twist on TikTok’s Viral Zico Dance Challenge in Pumps, Sandals and More Statement Shoes

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of “Emily in Paris”—which just dropped on Netflix today—Lily Collins and co-star Ashley Park filmed a stylish take on the Zico dance challenge. The challenge involves subjects dancing to Korean rapper Zico’s song “Any Song,” which originated on TikTok. Park and Collins completed the choreography during their time filming “Emily in Paris,” while behind-the-scenes of various shoots dressed as their respective characters Mindy and Emily. The duo wore a range of maximalist outfits crafted by costume designer Patricia Field for the show, featuring a variety of bright colors, bold textures and plenty of sparkle and metallic...
THEATER & DANCE
Glamour

Emily in Paris Subtly Revealed Emily's Age in Season 2

Remember when everyone thought Emily from Emily in Paris was in her early twenties and then we were all wrong…including Lily Collins? Well, Emily's official age was finally revealed in season 2, which dropped on Netflix on December 22. Don't worry, this post will not include spoilers (unless you consider her age a spoiler, I guess).
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Emily in Paris’ Review: Season 2 Offers Little More Than a Shallow Escape to France

Halfway through Season 2 of “Emily in Paris,” Emily (Lily Collins) is trying to convince Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), her handsome British classmate in her French immersion class, about the magic and awe of living in the City, when Alfie confesses: “I don’t hate it, I just don’t buy into the hype. Paris is built on a fantasy and I just happen to be able to see right through it.” Alfie’s statement doubles as a tidy summary of the latest offering from the highly popular Netflix series. The brainchild of producer/writer Darren Star (“Sex and The City,” “Younger”), “Emily in Paris” chronicles...
TV SERIES

