By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Something Tom Brady has done a lot more in the past year is express his views on the game of football at large. He’s been outspoken about what he believes to be some flaws in the sport and the league. And in the wake of Chris Godwin suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday night, Brady is once again voicing his opinion on the lack of protection for the knees of pass catchers. “Chris got hit in the knees [Sunday], which is a play that I think they oughtta take out of the game of football,...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO