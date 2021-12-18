ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Surfing in Far Away Lands

By Teton Gravity Research
tetongravity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something about water and slow-motion that just go so well together. In Kai Neville's film Ceremony, cinematography is used to visually explore the ideas of silence and loneliness and how these things are represented by landscape. Alongside the artful surfing of Craig Anderson, the film transports you to a far...

www.tetongravity.com

Comments / 0

Related
tetongravity.com

​Behind The Line: KC Deane’s Insane PNW Pillow Stack

Watch the First Adaptive Ski Descent of the Grand Teton in ‘Below the Clouds, Above the Knee’. "Adaptive sports are about adapting the sport to you, not you adapting to the sport." The 24-year old Chilean skier completed the first adaptive ski descent of the Ford-Stettner Couloir on the Grand Teton last winter. Born missing his leg below his knee, Vega has spent years figuring out how best to get in the backcountry on skis. After much trial and error, Vega found a system that worked for him and gave him confidence on skis. documents his successful descent of the classic line and.
TETON COUNTY, WY
tetongravity.com

​SAUVATGE Explores Extreme Ski Mountaineering in the Pyrenees

When we think of gnarly European ski mountaineering, the first place our minds tend to go is the French Alps. And there’s good reason for that. But for Pierre Hourticq and Helias Millerioux, that’s not enough. Their new short film Sauvatge follows the two athletes as they pursue a 25-day expedition in one of the most underrated and probably one of the most unexpected ski mountaineering areas in Europe deep in the Pyrenees. The trip's objectives include the Pic Du Midi D'Ossau, the north face of Taillon, Couloir Swan, and the famous Couloir Gaube Vignemale which, together with friend and collaborator Victor de le Rue, earned the athletes a nomination for the coveted "Line of the Year" prize at this year's Mountains On Stage film festival.
TETON COUNTY, WY
tetongravity.com

Parkin Costain on Backflipping Avalanches and Potato Guns

Parkin Costain has been quietly grinding to become one of the best skiers in game. Since his early teens he traveled and competed on the IFSA circuit and was also spending time in the backcountry filming clips with his dad. He submitted the content to TGR's Grom Contest and QuickSilver's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Manera#Cadavre Exquis
rockeramagazine.com

Haven by Far Away From All Of This

Ready to take a spin? put your seatbelt and enjoy this far away orbit. Far Away From All Of This are taking us far away with “Haven” from “Outward Bound”. "Far away from all of this" is a two-piece experimental post-rock / alternative rock duo from Solothurn Switzerland, founded in 2017 and released two albums, the self-titled debut album in 2019 and "outward bound" in 2020. The two albums alternate between feeling alone on this planet and bursting free and feeling almost at home on a foreign planet.
MUSIC
StarWars.com

Foodtastic Journeys to the Galaxy Far, Far Away

How do you build a Star Wars ship? With graham crackers, of course. StarWars.com is excited to reveal that Foodtastic, a new Disney+ food-competition series, will devote an entire episode to the Star Wars galaxy. Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Keke Palmer, with food-art experts Amirah Kassem and Benny Rivera serving as judges, Foodtastic brings together teams of highly-skilled artists to create sculptures and scenes entirely out of food. In the Star Wars episode, teams must channel their inner Star Wars designer for a variety of challenges that tell a story; in StarWars.com’s exclusive clip, the Pink Pandas add texture and weathering to an original starship they’re building for the Rebellion. Check it out below!
TV & VIDEOS
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
tetongravity.com

Torryd is Back with ‘The Tale of Fossegrimmen’

The boys at Torryd, finally came out of retirement to bring us a new film -The Tale of Fossegrimmen. While on a paddling trip to Iceland, Knox Hammack goes missing. A mysterious Oracle appears to help his friends Trent McCrerey and Isaac Hull find him. After searching high and low, and running many burly stouts, the Oracle tells them that the Fossegrimmen is holding Knox hostage and to set him free they must amuse him. Naturally, Trent and Isaac kickfliping Ullarfoss does the trick and the Fossegrimmen lets Knox go. It's one of the strangest kayaking videos that's been put out in a while, but the drops are stout and the editing is sick, so give'r a watch and hope you're friends aren't beaters when the Fossegrimmen comes for you.
MOVIES
tetongravity.com

Sammy Carlson Drops “North of Now”

We're testing a theory about our favorite almost Canadian. It's a little something along the lines of where there's Sammy Carlson, there must be pillows. Or maybe it's vice versa, but the release of his new film, North of Now, sure helps us solidify the theory that huge mounds of snow just seem to sprout around him. Even if that one's a little far-fetched, one mystery we're glad Sammy C cleared up for us in the film is how he continues to still find inspiration in the mountains after so many years of being one of the best skiers in the game. For him, it's all about balance, trying new things, and answering whatever call the mountains have for him. If you're like us and can't get enough of Sammy, check out his Stoke the Fire athlete edit too.
MOVIES
tetongravity.com

​OnX Safety Plan: The Payoff

Once youre on top of the line you’ve been preparing for, you’ve already done most of the work. However, you still need to get down and back home safely. As a veteran of big mountain freeriding, Griffin Post shares his process for safely skiing a big line and discusses the payoff in Episode 3 of OnX Safety Plan. Get the OnX Backcountry app here.
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
APPAREL
tetongravity.com

How To Celebrate The Holidays In A National Park

The winter holidays are one of the best times to visit a national park. Firstly, the national park has been emptied of the throng of people who visit every summer, leaving them peaceful, and quiet in ways that few ever experience. As we head to 2022, why not pay a visit to Old Faithful and watch it erupt with its awesome power, with just a few other onlookers; or perhaps enjoy a celebratory meal at the foot of the Grand Canyon? This is the best time to visit and I’m going to show you how you celebrate the holidays in a national park.
TRAVEL
d1softballnews.com

The first images sent by the probe that “touched” the Sun

In recent days the Parker Solar Probe, entering the upper atmosphere of the parent star of the solar system, has “touched” the Sun. Today the first spectacular images captured by the probe arrived on its approach to the Sun. The images, taken over a period of time ranging from 8 to 12 August, were captured while the spacecraft was traveling at a speed of 529,200 kilometers per hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy