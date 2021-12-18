Surfing in Far Away Lands

We're testing a theory about our favorite almost Canadian. It's a little something along the lines of where there's Sammy Carlson, there must be pillows. Or maybe it's vice versa, but the release of his new film, North of Now, sure helps us solidify the theory that huge mounds of snow just seem to sprout around him. Even if that one's a little far-fetched, one mystery we're glad Sammy C cleared up for us in the film is how he continues to still find inspiration in the mountains after so many years of being one of the best skiers in the game. For him, it's all about balance, trying new things, and answering whatever call the mountains have for him. If you're like us and can't get enough of Sammy, check out his Stoke the Fire athlete edit too.

