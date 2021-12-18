ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton double-double helps Florida hold off USF 66-55

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double, and Florida held off South Florida 66-55 at the the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday.

Castleton scored nine in the second half, including a putback that showcased Florida’s transition game. Phlandrous Fleming swatted away a driving layup by South Florida’s Jamir Chaplin, Tyree Applebee caught the ball in the air, spun away from a defender to start the fast break. Appleby fed to Myreon Jones cutting to the basket and Castleton was there for the flush when Jones’ layup rimmed out.

The win was just the second in five games this month for Florida (8-3). Fleming finished with 12 points, Anthony Duruji added 11 points and 9 rebounds, Jones scored eight with four boards. Jones hit a jumper and a 3-pointer back-to-back as Florida closed the first half on a 17-2 run.

CJ Felder turned a miss into a highlight when he soared in to collar a Jones 3-point attempt as it clanked off the back iron and threw it down for an emphatic dunk and a 16-point lead.

Caleb Murphy led the Bulls (4-5) with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Greene added 10 points.

USF outscored Florida 16-4 over a nearly five-minute span of the second half to get within 48-45 with nine minutes remaining. Jake Boggs and Greene punctuated the rally with USF’s first 3-pointers of the game after starting 0 for 6 from distance.

USF next faces BYU in Honolulu at the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday. The Gators host Stony Brook on Wednesday before traveling to Ole Miss to kick off the SEC season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

Fleming’s 20 leads Florida past Stony Brook 87-62

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr., had his best game at Florida with four 3-pointers and 20 points and the Gators rolled past Stony Brook 87-62 on Tuesday. Fleming, a graduate transfers from Charleston Southern was 4 of 5 from distance, shooting 6 of 8 overall and making four free throws. The Gators shot 53% despite going 8 of 23 behind the arc.
The Associated Press

Allen-Taylor helps No. 12 Texas beats Princeton 70-53

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — It’s been a busy week of canceled games and long travel days for Texas coach Vic Schaefer and his Longhorns. The No. 12 Longhorns crisscrossed the country playing in Las Vegas on Sunday and then New Jersey on Wednesday. Throw in some travel issues and the veteran coach is happy to have a few days off for the holidays. Especially after a 70-53 win over Princeton on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Irish make 16 3-pointers, pull away late to beat Islanders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dan Goodwin scored a season-high 21 points and Notre Dame made a season-high 16 3-pointers in defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-73 on Wednesday. Goodwin made 5 of 7 3-point attempts with the Fighting Irish sinking 16 of 29 from the arc for 55% — better than their 49% overall — as they overcame a fast start by the Islanders then pulled away late.
The Associated Press

Obanor helps No. 25 Texas Tech rout Eastern Washington 78-46

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists without a turnover, helping No. 25 Texas Tech beat Eastern Washington 78-46 on Tuesday. Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams each had 12 points for the Red Raiders (9-2), who rebounded from their loss Saturday to fourth-ranked Gonzaga. Kevin McCullar had 10 points and five assists.
The Associated Press

Carters lead South Carolina over Army 105-75

COLUMBUS, S.C. (AP) — Devin Carter and Chico Carter combined for 42 points and South Carolina scored a season high in defeating Army 105-75 on Wednesday. Devin Carter was 8-of-13 shooting in scoring a career-high 22 points. Chico Carter, unrelated to Devin, shot 7 of 13 and made his three 3-point attempts for 20 points. Erik Stevenson added 13 points and Jacobi Wright 11 for the Gamecocks (9-3), who shot 59%, making 8 of 13 3-point tries.
The Associated Press

Doncic in NBA protocols; league postpones 2 more games

Dallas star Luka Doncic entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday, adding his name to the list of top players who might be sidelined for games on Christmas because of coronavirus-related concerns. That news came not long after the NBA called off the next game for both...
