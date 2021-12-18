ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs, Canucks have weekend games postponed due to COVID concerns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto has seven players in protocol, Vancouver five. The game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday was postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns. Toronto's game at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday and Vancouver's game against the Arizona Coyotes...

