Zain Jaffer, A few more, David Khan, Sandra Harmon Family, Chinedu Okobi Family, Roger Allen Family. Zain Jaffer the other day I wrote about you assisting Sheriff Deputy Juan P. Lopez with his 7 year legal defense expenses now over $300,000, and I see that tomorrow David Khan of Daly City has a court appearance in front of Hon. Judge Barbara Mallach in Courtroom 2A at 10:00 AM just like you do. David Khan would be another person I recommend to you for your help. The other three families mentioned above have lost loved ones to Homicides by San Mateo County Law Enforcement. They could use you help against the Government in those cases.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO