What in the world is wrong with people? Have you seen these stories floating around today about a TikTok challenge that encourages violence against schools on Friday (December 17)? I mean, what in the actual F? Thankfully, it doesn't seem like any threats have been found to be credible as of now, but it sure shows the power of the internet and how something can gain traction and cause a frenzy.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO