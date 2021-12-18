ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cardi B dolls won't be released due to 'COVID-related delays'

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B's line of dolls won't be released due to COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays. The 'WAP' hitmaker previously announced plans to release a series of Cardi-inspired dolls - but the products now won't be released because of delays and concerns about the product's quality, according to TMZ. Cardi,...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Looking to Release New Album in 2022

Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy followup may finally be releasing in 2022. The artist took to Instagram Live this week to share brief life updates with her fans, stating that she is juggling her career with being a mother and the other projects she has signed on to. “You know, everything be looking so glamorous when you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s like… it’s been really… it’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much shit, y’all.”
MUSIC
omahanews.net

AFI awards delayed due to surge in COVID cases

Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): For the second year in a row, the AFI Awards luncheon, a major stop on the film and TV awards circuit, has been impacted by a surge in COVID cases. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event, at which AFI's picks for the year's 10...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Person
Cardi B.
Billboard

Cardi B Wishes Husband Offset a Happy 30th Birthday: ‘I Love the Man That You’re Becoming’

Cardi B wished her other half Offset a happy 30th birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 14) by thanking him for always being by her side. She scrolled down memory lane with a carousel of her and Offset’s best memories, from photoshoots to nights out to playtime with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture to the first time he held his second child with Cardi, whom she gave birth to in September. Cardi praised Offset for his love and commitment to her, business acumen and dedication as a father to the children they share as well as his other three previous children.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Cardi B Gives A Sweet Update On Her 3-Month Old Baby Boy

The 29-year old mom of two may be booked and busy these days, but she never misses a moment to shine the spotlight on her babies. On Monday, Cardi took to Twitter to give an update on her baby boy, whom she gave birth to back in September with husband Offset. Cardi gushed about her little bundle of joy:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fashion Doll#Wap#Hitmaker#Tmz#Officialrealwomenare
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot With Cardi B's Sister Hennessy Carolina...Again

The relationship status of Kodak Black is everchanging but he has someone else in his sights. It wasn't that long ago that Kodak and Mellow Rackz suggested that they were in a relationship and later, they released videos that seemed to show they were engaged. That came and went without an explanation and since that time, Kodak has been offering up tidbits about what he wants from a woman.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and had some hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Today Show Host's Reaction To Cardi B's Alcoholic Whipped Cream Is So Relatable

Earlier this year, we found out that Cardi B was releasing a boozy whipped cream, and now, it's available for purchase. Today show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist recently got the chance to sample Cardi B's Whipshots, and the results were hilarious. Although Geist kept a straight face as he ate his spoonful of the boozy whipped cream, after he finished, he said, "Oh, they've got vodka in it. That's why it tastes different." Then, he squeezed the whipped cream right into his mouth, which as any whipped cream lover knows, is the best way to maximize your whipped cream intake.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Cardi B Comes To Lil Kim’s Defense Amid Cyberbullying Attacks

Lil Kim recently starred in the VH1 TV film, Miracle Across 125th Street—written, directed, produced, and also starring Nick Cannon. The colorful reimagining of the Christmas classic, Miracle On 34th Street, is about a Harlem rapper with a desire to confront his past on Christmas Eve thus returning to his family’s church following a battle with drug addiction. Kim portrays Zsa Zsa Hottest The Fashion Goddess—a fellow rapper and the love interest to Cannon’s character, Murder Count Harlem—with a holiday single entitled “Big Santa Papi.” In a snippet, she is seen twerking on a bed full covered in money as a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Cardi B shares sweet photos of husband Offset posing with daughter Kulture, 3

Offset is all smiles with his baby girl Kulture. On Sunday, Cardi B shared a series of sweet photos of her husband Offset, 29, and their 3-year-daughter Kulture Kiari. The father-daughter duo posed side-by-side with one snap showing Offset carrying Kulture in his arms and another with Kulture holding the Migos rapper's finger.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy