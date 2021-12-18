ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Notre Dame vs. Indiana: First-Half Analysis

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a23D7_0dQennLA00

INDIANAPOLIS ⁠— Notre Dame might be tired of the Crossroads Classic, but it still showed up to play in the last one. With the jury still out on what type of team this is, some might have been a little surprised to see it play well against Indiana in the first half. Whatever the Irish are, they’ll be happy to have only a 30-27 deficit at halftime, though they were on the receiving end of an 8-0 Hoosiers run before it got to that point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5mSn_0dQennLA00
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the Irish fell behind, 8-7, with a little over five minutes gone, Paul Atkinson Jr. made a jumper to give his team a lead it would not relinquish until two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first half. A mostly decent display of offense (barring the final minutes) and timely defense in which it forced several turnovers put the Irish in a great position in front of a mostly pro-Hoosiers crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBSOY_0dQennLA00
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Barring a dramatic reversal in the second half, this will be far from a cakewalk, unlike the Purdue-Butler game that took place right before this one.

Blake Wesley is primed for another big game after leading the Irish with eight first-half points. Dane Goodwin isn’t far behind with seven, so the two players everyone is keeping their eye on have not disappointed so far. Atkinson has been superb on defense with five rebounds and three steals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164BPC_0dQennLA00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan LB Mike McCray gets first on-field coaching position

Reunited and it feels so good. After spending a few years back in Ann Arbor as a grad assistant for Michigan football, former Wolverines linebacker Mike McCray went down to rival Notre Dame to continue working as an assistant behind the scenes. However, a new opportunity opened up for the former team captain, when former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was named to the UMass head coaching post. As Brown, who spent last season as Arizona’s defensive coordinator, fills out his staff, it was announced he’s bringing in his former MIKE in 2017, as UMass announced McCray as the team’s new outside linebackers coach.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Wesley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas F Dylan Disu posterizes two defenders

While struggling to get any offense going early in Texas’ matchup against Alabama State, Texas forward Dylan Disu took it upon himself to get the Horns back into the game. Disu took a Marcus Carr pass and charged in from beyond the arc to throw down a dunk over two Alabama State defenders, igniting the energy on Longhorns bench.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin's Las Vegas Bowl depth chart sees one significant change

Wisconsin released its depth chart for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Arizona State earlier today. One big thing to note from the two-deep is the lack of opt-outs. Unlike the Sun Devils, Wisconsin is yet to see a starter opt-out of the bowl game up to this point—that including the starters that are projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft if they declare.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish#Hoosiers#Purdue Butler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Braelon Allen listed as a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

After a tremendous freshman season, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has joined other Big Ten stars as a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award. Per a press release from The Maxwell Football Club, “The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Chargers: Point spread, over/under for Week 16

The Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium for Deep Steel Sunday in Week 16. The Texans are busting out the deep steel blue jerseys while the Chargers are bringing their 8-6 record to try to reach their first winning season since 2018, when Philip Rivers was still the starting quarterback. Herbert would be the first Chargers quarterback to earn a winning record in his second season in the league since Jack Kemp in 1961.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC modifies COVID-19 rescheduling policy

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 affecting sports like we haven’t seen in a while, the ACC has decided to take action. Per its updated policy that passed with unanimous support from the conference’s athletic directors, it has decided not to punish its men’s and women’s basketball teams with a forfeit if a team does not have at least seven players and one coach available. A forfeit only will happen if a team does not play and has the above requirements.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy