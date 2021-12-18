Gartzke Flowage Trail Clean Up Day

The group trimmed vegetation along trails, and around benches, sign posts and trail markers working on tasks and needs identified by the Town of Clifton Park’s Stewardship Subcommittee to enhance and add to the regularly scheduled trails and fields maintenance conducted by the Town’s Building & Grounds Department. Volunteer park stewards Jim Flaherty and Charlie Huff joined the volunteers to help guide their efforts. The MVP Health Care team also checked on the conditions of the many pairs of bluebird boxes that are located throughout the open meadows on the town natural area. The vision of the park includes maintaining some of the former farm fields as open meadow habitats, thus the Town brush-hogs the open meadows on a rotating basis every 2 to 3 years for the birds and small mammals that thrive in a grass and meadow habitat. The remainder of the site has wetlands, two small ponds, and extensive woodlands. Through three (3) acquisitions, including most recently 97 acres conveyed by Saratoga P.L.A.N., the town has grown Garnsey Park to a 250 acre public park for hiking, bird-watching, nature enjoyment, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and public nature events. The town offers groomed cross-country skiing trails at the park, when snow conditions permit, through a management agreement with the Shen Nordic Club. The Town of Clifton Park owns more than 2,700 acres of parks and nature preserves. Volunteers interested in helping conduct maintenance projects and trail projects at town parks and preserves are welcome to contact the town at (518) 371-6651.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO