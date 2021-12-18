ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Tony Lewis

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Motivate to Educate...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: S.C. Gubernatorial Candidate Gary Votour

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Gary Votour, a social justice and healthcare advocate that is running for governor of South Carolina. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
ELECTIONS
holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber, Sr.

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Georgetown mayor Brendon Barber, Sr., who is looking to the future after he leaves office in January. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Singer-Songwriter Kipper Lee

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with local singer and songwriter Kipper Lee. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
CELEBRITIES
holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: MUSC Weight Management Center

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Dr. Pat O’ Neil and Tonya Turner with MUSC’s Weight Management Center. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
WORKOUTS
holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: IOP Interim Fire Chief Ken Briscoe

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Ken Briscoe, the interim fire chief for the Isle of Palms Fire Department. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy