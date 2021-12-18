ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stingrays Make Trio of Deals

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Friday that goaltender Ryan Bednard and defenseman Jordan Subban have been recalled by the Hershey Bears. The Stingrays have also agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Boukal. Bednard, 24,...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Charleston Wins Road Thriller at Old Dominion, 82-80

Five Freshmen Combine for 40 Pts., CofC Begin CAA Play Next Week. Norfolk, Virginia – Charleston Basketball ended its 2021-22 nonconference slate in style with a wild, gritty road victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday night. The Cougars topped ODU, 82-80, punctuated by a game-winning floater in the lane from freshman Babacar Faye with 27 seconds remaining.
