Public Health

Two Governor’s Office Staffers Test Positive for COVID

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo members of the Governor’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards’ office disclosed on Saturday. A member of the Governor’s cabinet has also tested...

Comments / 0

