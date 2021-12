Lisa Eldridge was six years old when she discovered her mother’s make-up bag, sparking a lifelong fascination with all things beauty that has led her to become one of the most respected figures in the industry. With more than 25 years as a make-up artist under her belt, Eldridge has created beauty looks for countless magazine covers, catwalk shows and celebrities, as well as launched her own beauty line, fronted documentaries about the history of make-up and become an early pioneer of the YouTube beauty tutorial, establishing a 2 million-strong following on the platform.

