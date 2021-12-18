Leeds United say arrest has been made after racism claim during Arsenal game

A family has described suffering years of racist abuse from neighbours that led to their son asking if he could be painted white. The couple and their two children, who live in the south of England, were forced to move from their home, schools and jobs, even fearing their house would be burned down.
A man who racially abused Bristol Rovers' owner Wael Al-Qadi has been banned from matches for 16 weeks. The man in his 30s from Kingswood used an anonymous Twitter account to target Mr Al-Qadi after Rovers' 1-1 draw against 10-man Barrow in August. He was later tracked down and admitted...
Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
A man has been charged over a homophobic attack after a wine bottle was thrown at the head of another man. John-Paul Kesseler was walking home hand-in-hand with a man in Birmingham's Gay Village when he was attacked in the early hours of 10 October. Both were then also struck...
Former England and Liverpool footballer Michael Owen has been appointed as a member of the Jockey Club. Senior steward Sandy Dudgeon said: ‘Members are elected on account of their contribution to horseracing and a willingness to help the Jockey Club achieve its vision of acting in the best interests of the sport.
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take tonight following the conclusion of the three remaining quarter-final ties. Arsenal have already progressed into the last four of the competition after Eddie Nketiah starred with a clinical hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of League One Sunderland. That result ensured that only Premier League sides remain in competition, although we are already guaranteed to see a new winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold was finally brought to an end by West Ham in the fourth round. The Hammers were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals, though, with Steven Bergwijn starring in a 2-1 victory in north London. Meanwhile, Liverpool pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Leicester on penalties at Anfield, while a depleted Chelsea side still had enough quality to see off Brentford. Follow the draw live below: Read More Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonightLiverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonight
Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has warned a return to football played behind closed doors would be “financial Armageddon” for Championship clubs after further stringent coronavirus regulations were announced by the Welsh and Scottish Governments on Tuesday.All sporting events in Wales will be held without crowds from Boxing Day due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a maximum of 500 spectators can attend sporting fixtures in Scotland from 26 December.Sky Bet Championship clubs Swansea and Cardiff have been immediately affected by the development. Only on Monday the EFL confirmed its intention to continue...
The father of a seven-year-old Hull fan struck by a flare has warned of the dangers of taking pyrotechnics into football grounds, saying his son could have been blinded.Jenson Lawton had asked his dad David if he could go to the toilet just after his beloved Tigers had taken the lead in their Sky Bet Championship match at Barnsley on November 6.As they walked towards the exit to the concourse, a flare struck Jenson.“He turned left and someone threw it, and it hit him on his cheekbone,” David told the PA news agency.“He started crying and screaming and I lost...
All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Economy Minister Vaughan Gething announced the new measures for indoor and outdoor sporting events in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.Gething said: “Sporting events over the Christmas period are one of the big highlights of the year. Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is a significant development in the pandemic and could cause a large number of infections.Cardiff City Football Club acknowledges the instruction from the Welsh Government for sporting events in...
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
Arsenal face Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Gunners have benefitted from a gentle draw, with Sunderland the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition by a considerable margin. But Lee Johnson’s side are in good form, having now gone seven games unbeaten in League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship. Arsenal are on a fine run themselves, though, and have now won their last three Premier League games, propelling Mikel Arteta’s side into the top four. Controversy has continued around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s outcasting, but his presence has hardly been missed, with Gabriel Martinelli playing a...
A South Yorkshire teenager who murdered a boy of 15 in a fit of "jealous rage" has been jailed for life. Loui Phillips was stabbed in the chest by Kyle Pickles, 17, while cycling in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, in August. South Yorkshire Police said Loui had been stabbed with such...
Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
