Boston Township, MI

Mask requirement for Boston Catholic churches in effect

bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — A mask mandate for Catholic churches in the Boston-area is taking effect this weekend as Christmas approaches. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said masks will be required for all holiday Masses and other church services, including weddings...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Diocese Of Pittsburgh Will Continue To Require Masks Inside All Catholic School Buildings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn the Department of Health’s school mask mandate, the Diocese of Pittsburgh has made the decision to continue to require masks in all Catholic school buildings. Director Michelle Peduto sent a letter to families on Saturday announcing the decision. “As Catholic communities, we are called to protect and enhance the life and dignity of each person while also living our Gospel call to love one another, be mindful of the common good, and to protect the vulnerable among us,” the letter read. “Therefore, we will continue...
PITTSBURGH, PA
edglentoday.com

St. Francis Catholic Church

Join us for Mass every Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
RELIGION
wcns.news

Parishioners of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

Right: Parishioners of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church bow their heads as Father Tim Hickey, pastor, leads them in prayer before blessing the new parking lot at the church. The parish used funds from a year-end building fund campaign to pave part of the north parking lot of the church property and install new lighting to improve safety. The parking lot was blessed following Mass Sunday Dec…
RELIGION
whdh.com

'The responsible thing to do': Archdiocese of Boston to require churchgoers to wear masks during public services

BOSTON (WHDH) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Bay State, the Archdiocese of Boston on Friday announced a new mask mandate that will go into effect next week. Starting on Dec. 18, 2021, all churchgoers throughout the archdiocese will be required to wear a mask during all public masses, including weddings and funerals, according to Cardinal Sean O’Malley.
BOSTON, MA
CBS 8

Masks not required at places of worship in California

SAN DIEGO — Since the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected across California, the World Health Organization and California Department of Public Health have updated a mask mandate so that masks must be worn indoors until Jan. 15. However, this doesn’t necessarily apply to places of worship.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCAX

Vermont Catholic church seeks demolition of former cathedral

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is seeking permission to demolish a closed cathedral in the downtown of Vermont’s largest city. Burlington Zoning Division Manager Scott Gustin says the church applied for a permit last week to demolish the Immaculate Conception Church on Pine Street. It will be several months before a decision is made on whether to grant the permit. In an October letter to the city, Monsignor Peter Routhier says the deconsecration of the site will help members cope with the loss of the parish. Three years ago, the diocese said dwindling membership and finances forced the closure of the cathedral in the heart of downtown Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Boston

Masks Recommended For All In Massachusetts; Baker Activates National Guard To Support Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Tuesday announced several new steps to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including an updated mask advisory, activation of the National Guard to support hospitals and new guidance on elective medical procedures. The latest mask advisory from the Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” “DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

Boston Implements COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

If you're headed to Boston for indoor dining or entertainment you'll need to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting January 15. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the "B Together" mandate Monday that takes effect in phases with the first phase taking in effect on Saturday, January 15 when individuals age 12 and over must show proof of one dose of vaccine.
BOSTON, MA
Stamford Advocate

Catholic churches announce holiday mass schedule

Torrington: St. John Paul the Great Church, Main Street, has announced its schedule for Christmas services for the cluster of Catholic churches. Christmas Eve: St. Francis Church, 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. St. Peter Church, 4:30 p.m., Spanish mass, 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day: St. Peter Church, 8:30 a.m. St. Francis...
TORRINGTON, CT
WRAL

The intertwined history of NC and the Catholic Church

This article was written for our sponsor, the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh. North Carolina has long had a hand in shaping the nation, from housing early settlers to serving as a location for groundbreaking research and inventions — and the Catholic Church has been in the state since the very beginning.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC Action News

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is one of Tampa's oldest churches

TAMPA, Fla. — Along Florida Avenue in Downtown Tampa, you can find one of the city's oldest churches. Sacred Heart Catholic Church was constructed in 1905 and features 18 original stained glass windows. The church is elegant and provides the look and feel of a European cathedral. Sacred Heart...
TAMPA, FL
nbcboston.com

Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect in Lowell

Lowell has become the latest Massachusetts community to enact an indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 numbers. On Wednesday, the city reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of more than 23,000 since the pandemic began. The city's vaccination rate is below the state average, as only 61 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Archdiocese’s New Mask Mandate For Masses Around Christmas Season Is In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) — A new mask mandate for Catholic churches in the Boston-area during the holiday season is now officially in effect. Last week, the Boston Archdiocese announced the new mandates. Cardinal Sean O’Malley is requiring that everyone wear masks if they are attending Archdiocese Masses, as well as wedding and funerals. The new rules started Saturday and they will last through through Jan. 17. “Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the Archdiocese said in a statement on Dec. 9. The rules do not apply to children under the age of 5. Churches must also offer areas where social distancing is possible for those who want it. The Archdiocese said the mandate is being implemented “in the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season.” On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,300 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the most COVID-related deaths reported in a single day since March.
BOSTON, MA
WRAL

The surprising connection between a Raleigh neighborhood and the Catholic Church

This article was written for our sponsor, the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh. Just west of downtown Raleigh lies a neighborhood like many others in the area, populated with shopping centers, gas stations and apartment complexes. It forms a bit of a peninsula into the campus of North Carolina State University, surrounded by undergraduate housing and student hangouts.
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Romesentinel.com

Hochul: Rise requires mask order

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Cases, hospitalization’s up. Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

