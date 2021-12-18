Reaction: Christian Wood returns to Detroit, leads Rockets to big win

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Christian Wood scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in his first return to Detroit as a player since leaving the Pistons to sign with Houston in 2020 free agency. It helped lead a balanced effort by the Rockets in Saturday’s convincing road win, 116-107 (box score).

For Detroit (4-24), it’s a 14th straight loss. For Houston (10-20), it represents the ninth win in 13 games after shrugging off a woeful 1-16 start. The Rockets were +15 in the 30 minutes that Wood played on Saturday, which was easily the best of any player on either team.

Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham, taken at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, led the losing side with 21 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds. However, tough defense from the likes of Jae’Sean Tate, Eric Gordon, and Josh Christopher helped limit him to just 8-of-19 shooting. The Rockets led by as many as 20 points, but the Pistons cut the final margin to single digits with a late run in what was effectively garbage time.

Though Wood was the headliner given his return to Detroit, as well as the fact that it represented the big man’s successful return to the court after missing two games with left knee tendinitis, he had lots of help.

With Armoni Brooks out with a sore left ankle, rookie guard Josh Christopher made his first NBA start and played well with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting (2-of-3 on 3-pointers) and a team-high 7 assists. Garrison Mathews also had a big showing in his first game since signing a four-year contract, scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-9 on 3-pointers (44.4%). Mathews recorded 5 rebounds and 3 steals, as well.

In all, each of the nine players in Stephen Silas’ rotation on Saturday scored 8 or more points. Other standouts included:

Eric Gordon : 18 points (7-of-11 shooting, 3-of-4 on 3-pointers), 5 assists in 28 minutes

: 18 points (7-of-11 shooting, 3-of-4 on 3-pointers), 5 assists in 28 minutes Jae’Sean Tate : 11 points (5-of-10 shooting), 4 assists, 4 assists, 3 steals in 28 minutes

: 11 points (5-of-10 shooting), 4 assists, 4 assists, 3 steals in 28 minutes KJ Martin : 10 points (4-of-7 shooting, 1-of-2 on 3-pointers), 11 rebounds in 28 minutes

: 10 points (4-of-7 shooting, 1-of-2 on 3-pointers), 11 rebounds in 28 minutes David Nwaba : 13 points (5-of-9 shooting, 1-of-3 on 3-pointers), 7 rebounds in 17 minutes

: 13 points (5-of-9 shooting, 1-of-3 on 3-pointers), 7 rebounds in 17 minutes Alperen Sengun: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks in 22 minutes

See below for highlights and postgame reaction following Saturday’s big win. The Rockets will continue their season-long road trip on Monday at Chicago (17-10), with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.

Highlights

Christian Wood

Wood on the win: “It builds our confidence, it keeps us happy. We’re always having fun when we’re winning. It keeps up the team chemistry.”

Wood on returning to Detroit: “I had a little bit of extra juice, especially playing against my former team. Just a lot of jitters. But I’m happy to be back. They’ve always shown me love. They started off my career. It’s always love when I come here, and I appreciate them.”

Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun, rookies

Stephen Silas on Josh Christopher

Stephen Silas on Eric Gordon, David Nwaba

KJ Martin

Josh Christopher

Garrison Mathews on why he almost quit basketball

Garrison Mathews on signing with the Rockets