ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reaction: Christian Wood returns to Detroit, leads Rockets to big win

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e11nq_0dQeiLvZ00
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Christian Wood scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in his first return to Detroit as a player since leaving the Pistons to sign with Houston in 2020 free agency. It helped lead a balanced effort by the Rockets in Saturday’s convincing road win, 116-107 (box score).

For Detroit (4-24), it’s a 14th straight loss. For Houston (10-20), it represents the ninth win in 13 games after shrugging off a woeful 1-16 start. The Rockets were +15 in the 30 minutes that Wood played on Saturday, which was easily the best of any player on either team.

Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham, taken at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, led the losing side with 21 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds. However, tough defense from the likes of Jae’Sean Tate, Eric Gordon, and Josh Christopher helped limit him to just 8-of-19 shooting. The Rockets led by as many as 20 points, but the Pistons cut the final margin to single digits with a late run in what was effectively garbage time.

Though Wood was the headliner given his return to Detroit, as well as the fact that it represented the big man’s successful return to the court after missing two games with left knee tendinitis, he had lots of help.

With Armoni Brooks out with a sore left ankle, rookie guard Josh Christopher made his first NBA start and played well with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting (2-of-3 on 3-pointers) and a team-high 7 assists. Garrison Mathews also had a big showing in his first game since signing a four-year contract, scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-9 on 3-pointers (44.4%). Mathews recorded 5 rebounds and 3 steals, as well.

In all, each of the nine players in Stephen Silas’ rotation on Saturday scored 8 or more points. Other standouts included:

  • Eric Gordon: 18 points (7-of-11 shooting, 3-of-4 on 3-pointers), 5 assists in 28 minutes
  • Jae’Sean Tate: 11 points (5-of-10 shooting), 4 assists, 4 assists, 3 steals in 28 minutes
  • KJ Martin: 10 points (4-of-7 shooting, 1-of-2 on 3-pointers), 11 rebounds in 28 minutes
  • David Nwaba: 13 points (5-of-9 shooting, 1-of-3 on 3-pointers), 7 rebounds in 17 minutes
  • Alperen Sengun: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks in 22 minutes

See below for highlights and postgame reaction following Saturday’s big win. The Rockets will continue their season-long road trip on Monday at Chicago (17-10), with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.

Highlights

Christian Wood

Wood on the win: “It builds our confidence, it keeps us happy. We’re always having fun when we’re winning. It keeps up the team chemistry.”

Wood on returning to Detroit: “I had a little bit of extra juice, especially playing against my former team. Just a lot of jitters. But I’m happy to be back. They’ve always shown me love. They started off my career. It’s always love when I come here, and I appreciate them.”

Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun, rookies

Stephen Silas on Josh Christopher

Stephen Silas on Eric Gordon, David Nwaba

KJ Martin

Josh Christopher

Garrison Mathews on why he almost quit basketball

Garrison Mathews on signing with the Rockets

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Josh Christopher
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Jae Sean#Pistons
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls need Nikola Vučević to return to form — ‘He has high expectations for himself’ — to regain their momentum in the Eastern Conference race

Nikola Vučević hasn’t found his rhythm yet in Chicago. The All-Star center’s first year with the Bulls has stuttered through stop-and-start challenges. First a late-season trade from Orlando offered little time to adjust, then a new team dynamic with the addition of DeMar DeRozan shook up the start of this season. A series of COVID-19 absences — first for Vučević in November, then for more ...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy