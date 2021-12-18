Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Lines Changing Following Game Postponement

The NFL has moved the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday instead of Sunday, due to the abundance of players currently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In moving the game back two days from the initial date of kickoff, the betting lines have seen movement within the last 24 hours.

The Rams opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Seahawks. However, as the game is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday night – allowing more time for the Rams players to test negative – it appears bettors have begun placing their money on L.A. to cover the spread.

The Rams are currently favored by 6.5 points, a two-point increase upon the league moving the date of the game.

The point total is slotted at 45 points, a half-point lower than when the betting lines first opened. The Rams are -275 moneyline, compared to the Seahawks, whose odds are +225 to win outright.

The Rams sit with roughly 10 starters or role players that sit on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so the line could see drastic changes yet again if the team's prominent playmakers become available prior to game-time.

Among the most notable Rams on the Reserve/COVID-10 list include Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, to name a few.

The Seahawks have placed Alex Collins and Tyler Lockett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The Rams defeated the Seahawks 26-17 in their initial meeting in Week 5. This week's contest is slated to kick off on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

