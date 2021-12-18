ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Lines Changing Following Game Postponement

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2TVq_0dQehQ3l00

The NFL has moved the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday instead of Sunday, due to the abundance of players currently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In moving the game back two days from the initial date of kickoff, the betting lines have seen movement within the last 24 hours.

The Rams opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Seahawks. However, as the game is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday night – allowing more time for the Rams players to test negative – it appears bettors have begun placing their money on L.A. to cover the spread.

The Rams are currently favored by 6.5 points, a two-point increase upon the league moving the date of the game.

The point total is slotted at 45 points, a half-point lower than when the betting lines first opened. The Rams are -275 moneyline, compared to the Seahawks, whose odds are +225 to win outright.

The Rams sit with roughly 10 starters or role players that sit on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so the line could see drastic changes yet again if the team's prominent playmakers become available prior to game-time.

Rams' Sunday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their Sunday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

16 hours ago

Rams Activate CB Jalen Ramsey From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Designate RB Jake Funk For Return From Injured Reserve

The Rams announce two transactions that include cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jake Funk.

17 hours ago

Sean McVay Delivers Injury Update on Aaron Donald's Knee

Here's the latest on Rams DT Aaron Donald's injured knee.

20 hours ago

Among the most notable Rams on the Reserve/COVID-10 list include Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, to name a few.

The Seahawks have placed Alex Collins and Tyler Lockett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The Rams defeated the Seahawks 26-17 in their initial meeting in Week 5. This week's contest is slated to kick off on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

  • Odell Beckham Jr. Shares That He Tested 'Negative'

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Tyler Lockett
NFL

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
NFL
Sporting News

Rams vs. Seahawks final score, results: Cooper Kupp leads Rams in win over Seahawks

The Rams secured the tie with the Cardinals at the top of the NFC playoff standings after their 20-10 win against the Seahawks on Tuesday night. Los Angeles got off to a slow start, only scoring a field goal in the first half. But thanks to two touchdowns from Cooper Kupp (now the franchise's record-holder in single-season receptions), the Rams took the Week 15 win. Kupp finished with nine receptions for 136 yards and the two scores.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#Reserve Covid 19 List#Rams Dt
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Tyler Lockett News

Russell Wilson could be down one of his favorite weapons in a pivotal divisional game tonight. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, it’s “unlikely” that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will be able to go on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Rams. “Hearing it’s looking unlikely that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL on Tuesday picks, Week 15 predictions from proven model

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West clash at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in a game moved from Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns. Los Angeles is 9-4 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Seahawks are 4-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. Both teams are aiming for their third consecutive victory. The Rams have won three of their last four meetings against the Seahawks.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Rams vs. Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Tuesday night game

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be rebounding nicely from a winless November. They’ve won their last two games, a 37-7 laugher over the Jaguars and 30-23 win over the Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” last week. Now they have another divisional game against Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks-Rams games can always get a little whacky, so nothing is set in stone, but at 5-8 it’s been a hard season for Seattle.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another brutal offensive game and a roster depleted by COVID: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears needed all 60 minutes to finally reach the end zone with a score that was too little, too late in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field. 1. This was the 31st game, playoffs included, the Bears have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m not sure there was a crazier week at Halas Hall, with the possible exception of the ...
NFL
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Games On Tuesday Night: Here’s The Schedule

Thanks to COVID-19, NFL fans are getting a rare slate of Tuesday Night Football games. Virus outbreaks throughout the league pushed two Week 15 matchups back a bit. Each game features a divisional battle between rivals with playoff implications on the line. Seattle Seahawks (5-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)...
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
611
Followers
725
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy