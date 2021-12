BALDWINSVILLE – As it started its season with four consecutive victories, the Baldwinsville girls basketball team discovered that it could really summon its best effort when under a severe challenge. Such is what arrived on Dec. 18, when the Bees welcomed Fayetteville-Manlius to Baker High School and, despite a large second-half deficit, roared back to […]

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO