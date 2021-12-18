ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rapha Cycling Club and Rocket Espresso designed this espresso machine especially for cyclists!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn from a collaboration between the Rapha Cycling Club and Italian coffee company Rocket Espresso, the R58 is an espresso machine designed for cyclists. The Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) is known around the world as a community of active cyclists connected through digital clubhouses, an RCC app, and of course, each...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 1

Related
yankodesign.com

Ducati Adventure Scrambler 2021 Concept – A futuristic take on the iconic dirt bike

The Ducati Adventure Scrambler’s edgy, futuristic aesthetic demands to be seen… even if you use it to ride on dusty desert terrain or on lone mountain roads. Meet the Ducati Adventure Scrambler, a concept from the mind of Nazar Eisa (who also gave us this absolute Nissan beast). Designed to offer a distinctly different experience, the Adventure Scrambler concept departs from the regular design language of Ducati’s Scrambler series.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This tiny home designed for off-grid living features movable copper-clad awnings for natural ventilation!

Defined by two distinct towers and movable copper-clad awnings, Permanent Camping II is a sustainable tiny home designed and constructed by Casey Brown Architects. Situated at the base of a gently sloping hill, Permanent Camping II is a prefabricated tiny house located only 500 meters away from the main house on a homestead in New South Wales, Australia.
HOUSING
TrendHunter.com

Cyclist-Approved Espresso Makers

The Rapha x Rocket Espresso R58 Espresso Machine has been created as a collaboration between the two brands to provide avid java aficionados with a way to enjoy premium drinks from the comfort of home. The unit has a handmade construction that is made in Milan and is equipped with...
yankodesign.com

Defeating Fast Fashion – These classic pair of sneakers were made slowly, fairly, and sustainably

The HIRUNDO shoes are all about being as simple as possible. Their aesthetic? Simple classic. Their materials? Simple sustainable. Their manufacturing? Simple and slow. No fast-moving sweatshops and factories with young children working overtime. No shipping materials from across the world to cut costs. No high-flying features or extra fluff. The HIRUNDO sneakers are paving the way for fashion that’s as appreciable and guilt-free as it gets.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Machine#Espresso Machines#The Rapha Cycling Club#Italian#R58#Rcc#Cinquantotto
yankodesign.com

This all-in-one portable gym + virtual trainer was designed by a former US Army Ranger

Former US Army Ranger Christopher Ix had a problem that all of us know too well. He was at peak fitness while serving in the army, but after leaving the forces to start a family, Chris noticed he barely had any time or incentive to work out or stay in shape. Over the years (and a few kids later), Chris was barely a fraction of how physically fit he was while as an army ranger… something he attributed to two things – the lack of motivation, and the lack of a proper home gym solution that covered all his needs. It took a few years of tinkering, but Chris finally developed a prototype of the Olympus Grip, his go-to exercising gear that helped him easily get back in shape. So versatile was the Olympus Grip that just within 90 days of using it (even while walking or running), Chris finished in the top tier of two Spartan Obstacle Course races and even qualified for the Sparta North American Championships.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

Hyundai’s 4-Wheel Robot Can Carry Everything From Strollers to Champagne Glasses

Hyundai wants to bring us one step closer to our robot overlord future. The South Korean auto giant has just unveiled a new four-wheeled robot named Mobile Eccentric Droid, or MobED for short. The small mobility platform will make its debut at the 2022 CES show in Las Vegas next month as part of a showcase of robotic technologies currently in development. The MobED may look just like a board attached to four wheels, but it’s much more than that. Each of its 12-inch pneumatic tires is equipped with a trio of motors and can be controlled independently, according to a press...
ELECTRONICS
Cyclingnews

Rapha Brevet Gilet with Pockets review

A lightweight piece that looks exceptional and has one of the best zippers around. The pocket arrangement is clever too. The fit will be a dividing line though, and some will love it while others will not.
APPAREL
Motor1.com

This RV For Sale Was Once The Fastest Motorhome In The World

Motorhomes aren't generally notable for their straight-line performance, but here's a chance to own the fastest one in the world, at least by 1998 standards. This Chinook RV set a land speed record in its class at the Bonneville Salt Flats that year by going 99.776 miles per hour (160.57 kilometers per hour).
BUYING CARS
cyclingweekly.com

Portuguese cyclist discovers just how far he can cycle up Mount Everest

Portuguese endurance athlete Pedro Bento has put everyone's Everesting attempts to shame, after cycling to the Base Camp of Mount Everest solo. Instead of picking a hill and completing repeats until he had climbed the height of Chomolungma, Pedro Bento decided to actually attempt a solo ride up the mountain, or, at least, more than halfway up the highest point on Earth.
CYCLING
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Catch the Solstice Sunset at the Chicago Spot Designed Especially for the Occasion

As the sun sets Tuesday on the shortest day of the year, there’s one place in Chicago specifically designed to mark the moment. A steel ring atop the Exelon Observatory at the western edge of the 606 Bloomingdale Trail is notched at precise points to frame sunsets on the summer and winter solstices, as well as the vernal and autumnal equinoxes. The trail’s designers were inspired by the ancient Thirteen Towers solar observatory in Peru, which aligns with solstice sunrises.
CHICAGO, IL
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
APPAREL
insideevs.com

Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Hints At Future Electric Hypercar

Probably the most exciting out of all the electric vehicles shown by Toyota today is the Lexus Electrified Sport study that announces the automaker’s intention to make an all-electric hypercar. Interestingly, Lexus has opted to retain the proportions of the original LFA, so this means it has a long hood and a small greenhouse set way back in the car.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Camping Products of 2021

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. Although camping does have a few downsides too! I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From an indestructible limited-edition survival kit with 72 EDC camping essentials to a whale-inspired camping trailer we’ve curated some fun and functional camping product designs for you. Enjoy!
HOBBIES
notquitenigella.com

Bay Ten Espresso, Lavender Bay

Dog play dates and dog mum café dates are on the agenda today and we visit Bay Ten Espresso in Lavender Bay, hidden away on a quiet street just under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. If you're looking for a cafe to take your dog to and then go for a picturesque walk then this is for you!
PETS
yankodesign.com

Very Peri product designs that celebrate Pantone’s 2022 color of the year!

Pantone recently announced that its 2022 color of the year is a shade of blue! Called Very Peri, and described as “periwinkle blue”, the intriguing color, to be honest, looks almost purple, instead of blue! “PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of The Pantone Color Institute. In an ode to the newest Pantone color, we’ve curated a collection of product designs that perfectly capture this mesmerizing shade of purple! From a MagSafe iStorage that adds snap-on physical drive to increase the storage on your phone to Black Panther-inspired sneakers – these innovative products are truly a periwinkle purple!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy