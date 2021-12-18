ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Guardiola Plans Mid-Season Trip Outside of UK for Man City Squad Ahead of Business End of the Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 4 days ago
With the Omicron variant throwing a spanner in the works for most teams in the Premier League, Manchester City are yet to undergo the dreaded effects that their counterparts have faced recently.

While Kevin De Bruyne has been the only first-team player to be affected by the virus in recent weeks, the rest of the first-team squad are yet to test positive for the virus, with Pep Guardiola’s initial inconclusive test returning negative as well.

As per a report by the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the Catalan holds plans to take his Manchester City squad to Abu Dhabi in January for warm-weather training.

However, this is only set to come to fruition should the fixture pile-up not have an adverse impact on Pep Guardiola's side - who remain relatively safe and secure from the Omicron variant, as discussed.

Manchester City have not endured a postponement of any of their games in the Premier League, with their trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle scheduled to kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

The possibilities of such a trip were virtually impossible in the 2020/21 campaign, due to the global pandemic changing the scope of everything in society, including football.

While the situation around COVID-19 had calmed down to a major extent when the current season kicked off, it looks like things are back to square one with the Premier League entering yet another gruelling state.

Pep Guardiola knows exactly what is best for his squad, as the results speak for themselves, but a trip to conduct warm-weather training to Abu Dhabi looks rather unlikely at present.

