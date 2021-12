One holiday gift for your children and grandchildren that won't require you to worry about supply-chain disruptions and delivery delays: the gift of teaching them about money. To help you with some ideas — whether your kids or grandkids are six or 26 — my "Friends Talk Money" podcast co-hosts and I just released an episode about our favorite money gifts and I'd like to share some of those here. (You can hear the episode wherever you get your podcasts.)

KIDS ・ 13 DAYS AGO