NHL

NHL-Bruins and Predators shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) on Saturday said it would postpone all Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators games at least through Dec. 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The league had already shut down the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche...

