Ask the Expert: Holiday Travel Safety Tips

NEW YORK, NY — December 20, 2021) — The holiday season is popular for both local and cross-country travel, but as one of the busiest times to drive, it is also one of the most dangerous. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the months of November, December and January consistently show 25% more motor vehicle accidents compared to other months, with December showing the most car crashes. In recognition of this, Founder and Lead Trial Lawyer David H. Perecman of The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., is sharing his tips and best practices to stay safe on the roadways.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO