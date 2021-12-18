ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey reveals plans to return to Australia after living Down Under as a teen - and explains what Texans and Aussies have in common

By Marta Jary
 4 days ago

Matthew McConaughey spent a gap year in Australia as a teenager.

And the American actor says that he's keen to return Down Under for work, as soon as he finds the right project.

'I am always looking for what jobs will take me there,' the 52-year-old told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

Down Under: Matthew McConaughey (pictured) says that he's keen to return Down Under for work, as soon as he finds the right project. 'I am always looking for what jobs will take me there,' the 52-year-old told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday

The Wolf of Wall Street actor adds that he might even just pop down for a vacation to enjoy Australia's beaches, as his son, Levi, 13, has become a keen surfer.

'My son has just gotten into surfing and can't wait to get over there and has all of these breaks he wants to get to.

'Will it be a vacation? Will it be work? We will see. Maybe it will be a parlay of both,' he added.

Waves: The Wolf of Wall Street actor adds that he might even just pop down for a vacation to enjoy Australia's beaches, as his son, Levi, 13, has become a keen surfer. Pictured with son Levi, 11-year-old daughter Vida, eight-year-old son Livingston and wife Camila Alves

Elsewhere in the interview, the Texan actor revealed that Australians and American s from the south are very alike, both having a 'real no-frills attitude and a great sense of humour.

'Australians love the outdoors, you have to at least respect and understand it if you are going to live over there because everything bites in the sky, the sea or the land,' he joked.

'And you've got a great sense of humour. You love having a good crack at someone else but you love even more having a good crack at yourself at your own expense'.

 Memories: Matthew has previously revealed how an exchange trip in rural Australia in his late teens shaped him as a person and led to him winning an Oscar. The Serenity star moved to Warnervale, a small town on the central coast of NSW, in 1988

Matthew has previously revealed how an exchange trip in rural Australia in his late teens shaped him as a person and led to him winning an Oscar.

The Serenity star was stripped of all the 'crutches' he had growing up in Texas after moving to Warnervale, a small town on the central coast of NSW, in 1988.

He explained in his memoir, Greenlights, how he had no friends in Australia and found himself working six jobs.

 Likewise: Elsewhere in the interview, the Texan actor revealed that Australians and American s from the south are very alike, both having a 'real no-frills attitude and a great sense of humour

He contrasted his tough experience in Australia with his charmed life back home in Texas, where everything seemed to come so easily to him.

'I begun to realise how valuable and enduring that year in Australia was for me, how I wouldn't be the man I am today, unless I had taken that year,' Matthew wrote.

'How I wouldn't have learnt the lessons if I would've come home early.'

'Australians love the outdoors, you have to at least respect and understand it if you are going to live over there because everything bites in the sky, the sea or the land,' he joked

