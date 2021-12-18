Barber, Pickard Recalled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena in their first game since Dec. 11. Despite the loss, Turner Elson pushed his goal streak to four games, which is now a career high and the team’s longest goal streak during this year’s campaign. Calvin Pickard made his 12th straight start, the most in his career. Kyle Criscuolo extended his point streak (7-8—15) to eight games with an assist in the contest.

