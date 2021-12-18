ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Barber, Pickard Recalled

griffinshockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled right wing Riley Barber and goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber will join the Red Wings for the first time in his career and will look to make his first appearance in the NHL since Dec. 30,...

griffinshockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
wingsnation.com

Red Wings assign Criscuolo, Hirose, Barber, Pickard to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have assigned forwards Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, and Taro Hirose and goaltender Calvin Pickard to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, the club announced Monday. All three of the forwards appeared in Detroit’s 5–2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 18, with Criscuolo picked...
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Milwaukee Admirals 2 at GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS 1 (OT)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena in their first game since Dec. 11. Despite the loss, Turner Elson pushed his goal streak to four games, which is now a career high and the team’s longest goal streak during this year’s campaign. Calvin Pickard made his 12th straight start, the most in his career. Kyle Criscuolo extended his point streak (7-8—15) to eight games with an assist in the contest.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Barber
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Rapids Griffins#Barber Pickard#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Washington Capitals#Griffinshockey Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
griffinshockey.com

Home For The Holidays

GRIFFINS vs. Milwaukee Admirals // Wed., Dec. 22 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena. Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:35 p.m. Season Series: 2-1-0-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Home. Fourth of 12 meetings overall, second of six at Van Andel Arena. All-Time Series: 104-69-7-7-8 Overall, 55-33-2-2-3 Home. NHL Affiliation: Nashville...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy