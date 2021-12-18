Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Andrej Sustr to the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday. Sustr, 6-foot-7, 217 pounds, has skated in eight games with the Lightning this season, scoring one goal with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 331 career NHL games with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks, registering 11 goals and 64 points. Sustr has played in 12 games with the Crunch this season, recording two goals and seven points with a plus-8 rating. He has registered five goals and 17 points in 71 career AHL contests.
