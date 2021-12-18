ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Brattstrom returns to Toledo for the second time this season, as...

