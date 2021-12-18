Brattstrom Reassigned to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The grass is gone and the dirt is being covered down at Fifth Third Field, as we’re now just 8 days away from the official kickoff of Winterfest. “Our rink company arrived on Monday of this week,” said Tyler Clark, Promotions Manager for the Toledo Walleye. “They’re laying the dasher boards behind us today, and they’re hoping to have the rink operational by early next week.”

