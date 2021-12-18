ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Simon and Krygier Summoned by Red Wings

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Ben Simon and assistant coach Todd Krygier will serve as coaches alongside Red Wings assistant Doug Houda for Detroit’s home game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Dec. 18....

Detroit News

Ben Simon cherishes 'great experience' of coaching Red Wings to victory

Detroit — When Ben Simon received the call from Red Wings' general manager Steve Yzerman, there were a lot of different emotions racing through him. Coach Jeff Blashill had just been put on the COVID protocol list and wouldn't be able to coach Saturday against New Jersey. So, Yzerman...
NHL
Ben Simon
#Broncos#The Detroit Red Wings#Grand Rapids Griffins#The New Jersey Devils#Dallas Stars#Eihl#Rockford#The Central Division#Nchc#The Red Wings
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Milwaukee Admirals 2 at GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS 1 (OT)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena in their first game since Dec. 11. Despite the loss, Turner Elson pushed his goal streak to four games, which is now a career high and the team’s longest goal streak during this year’s campaign. Calvin Pickard made his 12th straight start, the most in his career. Kyle Criscuolo extended his point streak (7-8—15) to eight games with an assist in the contest.
NHL

