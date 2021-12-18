ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breece Hall declares for NFL Draft

By Braxton Jones
KWCH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Former Northwest Grizzly and Iowa State All-American Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. In an Instagram post, Hall says he plans to forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue the NFL, an opportunity he called a “lifelong...

www.kwch.com

