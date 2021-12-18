ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's Next Generation Will get a Chance to Emerge in the Alamo Bowl

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

The Alamo Bowl is going to look different for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Though OU missed out on the College Football Playoff last season, players really didn’t opt out of the Cotton Bowl.

The 2020 Sooners were a young crew who felt like they were building toward a potential National Championship run in 2021.

This year, Oklahoma fell short of those lofty goals, and will be missing plenty of bodies for the Alamo Bowl.

Just along the defensive front, Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Brian Asamoah have all elected to skip the trip to San Antonio to get an early jump on preparing for the NFL Draft.

And while there will certainly be a talent vacuum in the Alamodome, it will provide OU’s young crop of defensive linemen ample chances to impress headed into spring ball.

Reggie Grimes, Isaiah Coe, Ethan Downs and Danny Stutsman all made contributions as backups for the Sooners this year, and the contest against Oregon will give them an opportunity to shine.

Grimes said he’s excited about the opportunity that lays before him and his teammates, and he’s made sure they’re taking advantage of the situation.

“What I've tried to convey to the guys was, this is the most important game that we're ever gonna play,” Grimes said during a Zoom press conference on Friday. “Because it's the next game that we have. It's not just, 'Oh, we're in the Alamo Bowl.' No, this is another game that we have. So the prep hasn't changed. Nothing's changed.”

If anything, Grimes said he’s relishing the chance to play a much bigger role in this contest.

“For me, I can actually more assume ... I can be the (Isaiah Thomas),” Grimes said. “I can be how (Ronnie Perkins) was. I can be the leader now, or be more of a leader now because I always had a voice.”

With a new defensive staff coming in, there will be a hard reset on expectations this spring. A strong showing in the Alamo Bowl will be the first chance for players to lay down a marker as to why they should be relied upon by Brent Venables next season.

Whatever happens, Grimes said he’s ready to get back out on the field and finish the season on a high.

“It’s closing the book on one chapter but at the same time opening the book on a new chapter,” Grimes said. “… I think there’s more of finality in it.

“… Whatever happens, happens. If I get four snaps, those are going to best four snaps that I play. If I get 40 snaps, those will be the best 40 snaps that I play. Regardless of what happens, regardless of my playing time in regards to the guys we have in the room, then I’m more than prepared and more than happy to accept that role.”

AllSooners

Oklahoma is Making the Most of Unorthodox Bowl Practices

The entire Alamo Bowl experience is going to be unique for Oklahoma. From the makeshift coaching staff to opt outs across the defensive front seven, the Sooners’ first trip to San Antonio for a bowl game will have many unique challenges. The circumstances surrounding the game are so unordinary...
OKLAHOMA STATE
