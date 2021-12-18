ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tottenham vs Liverpool going ahead? TV channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Premier League

By Sam Street
 4 days ago
TOTTENHAM host Liverpool in what is set to be their first football match for two weeks.

Spurs have had their last three fixtures postponed due to Covid, with Premier League matches at home to Brighton and away at Leicester to be re-arranged.

Mo Salah is looking to continue his red hot form for Liverpool Credit: EPA

Antonio Conte's men are also almost certain to be eliminated from the Europa Conference League after Uefa said a new date for their game against Rennes could not be found.

Liverpool meanwhile have not had any interruption to their programme due to Covid.

Jurgen Klopp's men were 3-1 winners over Newcastle on Thursday night as they kept their title challenge on track.

And the Reds bossed backed the Premier League's decision to hold any games that could go ahead rather than imposing a circuit-breaker.

He said: "Stopping the league is probably not the right thing but with the schedule we have to be more flexible.

"So far football kept it pretty much outside with the testing regimes, the massive disciplinary things for the boys did really well, but this time it is really difficult."

"I don't see the massive benefit of it [stopping the Premier League] because we come back [and] it is still the same.

"If the virus will be gone then I am the first that stops and goes home and waits until it is gone. But that is probably not the case, so where's the real benefit of it?"

What time does Tottenham vs Liverpool kick off?

  • Tottenham take on Liverpool on Sunday, December 19.
  • The match kicks off at 4.30pm UK time.
  • It will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • The sides last met in January, when Liverpool were 3-1 winners in North London.

What TV channel is Tottenham vs Liverpool on and can I live stream it?

  • Tottenham vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
  • Coverage commences after the conclusion of Newcastle vs Manchester City.
  • To stream the game live, head to the Sky Sports website, the Sky Sports app or your Sky Go account.
  • Non-Sky Sports subscribers can still watch all the action with a Now TV Day Pass from £9.99.

Team news

Tottenham appear to be over the worst of their Covid outbreak, but some players will still be unable to feature in this game after testing positive.

They are Lucas Moura, Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil and Dane Scarlett.

Cristian Romero is out injured until the new year but Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso are set to return.

Liverpool are waiting to confirm "suspected" positive tests for Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones, but all three are expected to miss out.

Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliot and Adrian are all sidelined through injury.

Latest odds

Tottenham 4/1

Draw 17/5

Liverpool 8/13

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Saturday, December 18

