ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Student awards presented to Penn College graduates

pct.edu
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania College of Technology presented student achievement awards to its Fall 2021 graduates. The award winners, their hometowns and academic majors are:. President’s Award, presented for leadership and service to the college: Tiana M. Rawls-White, Northumberland, applied management. Board of Directors’ Award, presented for achievement under exceptional conditions:...

pctoday.pct.edu

Comments / 0

Related
pct.edu

Penn College students lead in manufacturing scholarships

Pennsylvania College of Technology students earned the most scholarships in the country from a foundation that promotes skilled manufacturing careers. Four students from Penn College’s School of Engineering Technologies were among the 23 nationwide recipients of $1,500-$2,500 scholarships from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International. Full-time students enrolled in manufacturing-related majors were eligible for the Spring 2022 semester scholarships.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Global seeks nominations for faculty, staff, student annual awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Global is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Advancing Global Penn State Awards, including the first Penn State Global Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as for the annual W. LaMarr Kopp International Faculty Award and the Ardeth and Norman Frisbey International Student Awards.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Barnes & Noble College awards $38,000 to Penn State Abington for textbook access

ABINGTON, Pa. — Barnes & Noble College awarded a total of $38,000 to Penn State Abington across two academic years for campus bookstore gift cards, which are given to students to reduce the burden of textbook costs for those with unmet financial need. The grant was awarded through a program started in 2015. This year, Barnes & Noble College awarded a total of $165,000 across the University.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winfield, PA
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Sayre, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
Williamsport, PA
Education
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Glenville, PA
City
South Williamsport, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Essington, PA
City
Saint Marys, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona English students offer senior presentations

ALTOONA, Pa. — Students enrolled in Assistant Professor of English Kyle King's English 487W course offered senior seminar presentations on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Mountain View room of Port-Sky Café. The theme of this year’s seminar was “Rhetoric and Literature of Social Movements and Social Change.”
ALTOONA, PA
Wicked Local

Sharon student's scientific work paves way for major college award

Saint Anselm College student Anastasia Morrison, of Sharon, has been selected as the Father Bernard Holmes, O.S.B., Scholar for the 2021-2022 academic year. The award is presented annually to an incoming senior and provides a full tuition scholarship for the student's final year at Saint Anselm College. Bernard Holmes scholars show concern for and work to provide assistance to others, demonstrate leadership potential, and actively participate in the life of the college.
SHARON, MA
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Grayson College recognizes fall graduates

Friends and family watched as 92 Grayson College students received diplomas and certificates during the 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony on Friday morning. “You have accomplished this milestone, but our relationship doesn’t end here today. We’re here for you as you embark upon the next journey…,” College President Jeremy McMillen said. “You are a Grayson College Viking. We’re committed to helping you be successful. As you walk across the stage today, we want you to know that you have become a member of the Grayson College Alumni Association… you are entering a network of over 30,000 Grayson College alumni. It’s an important group. Carry that with pride.”
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#Nursing Student#The Graduate#Technology Education#Penn College#Hospitality Award#Aurora Mercedes Leblanc#Hospitality Faculty Award#Bs Rn
939theeagle.com

Columbia College’s graduation ceremonies feature students from 12 countries

Saturday’s commencement ceremonies at Southwell Athletic Complex are the first ones Columbia College has hosted on campus since December 2019. 243 Columbia College students will graduate tomorrow: the first ceremony is at 10 am and the second is at 2. This is also Dr. David Russell’s first commencement ceremony serving as Columbia College’s president.
COLUMBIA, MO
raritanval.edu

Three Honors College Students Present Independent Study Projects During Symposium

Three students from Raritan Valley Community College’s Honors College presented their independent “Capstone Course” projects during a symposium, held December 14 at the College’s Branchburg campus. The RVCC Honors College students and their projects included:. • Mark den Hollander of Pittstown, an Education P-12 major, presented...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
York News-Times

York College holds winter graduation

YORK -- York College recently held a ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of 73 students who completed the requirements for graduation after the fall semester. President Sam Smith welcomed more than 200 guests to the ceremony held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center. The ceremony marked a momentous occasion as 57 graduates received their master’s degrees, the largest graduate study class in the college’s history.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Education
pct.edu

Penn College hosts its first-ever CTE diesel competition

Twenty-eight students from a variety of Career and Technical Education schools participated in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s inaugural diesel competition at the institution’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center. The well-planned Dec. 10-11 event – which shone a spotlight on hands-on learning, as well as illuminating the corporate partners who...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
midway.edu

Midway University Hosts Pinning Ceremony for Nursing Graduates & Presents Awards

Midway University Hosts Pinning Ceremony for Nursing Graduates & Presents Awards. Midway University nursing faculty gathered at the Duthie Auditorium Friday, December 17 to present official Midway University Nursing Pins to 27 candidates who successfully completed their coursework and earned their Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN). Two students completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and Kristen Hands, RN was honored for earning her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree.
MIDWAY, KY
pct.edu

Graduates’ elation shines through December drizzle

Pennsylvania College of Technology held its final commencement ceremony of the calendar year at the Community Arts Center on Dec. 18, warmly celebrating accomplishment and effectively warding off the damp chill outside. The student speaker was Tiana M. Rawls-White, of Northumberland, who earned a bachelor’s degree in applied management and received the President’s Award for leadership and service to her alma mater. Rawls-White, founder and president of the Black Student Union on campus, was among 320 students eligible to graduate at the end of the fall semester. Also speaking were Mark E. Sones, alumnus/instructor of diesel equipment technology and recipient of the 2021 Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award; and Distinguished Alumni Award winner Kevin L. Imes, an alumnus in building construction technology (2003) and construction management (2007), who is construction project manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. President Davie Jane Gilmour was joined (via video) by state Sen. Gene Yaw, who also serves as chairman of the college’s Board of Directors, in conferring degrees and certificates upon the graduates.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

College bestows Distinguished Alumni Award at commencement

Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Kevin L. Imes with a Distinguished Alumni Award at Fall 2021 Commencement. Imes, of Palmyra, a construction project manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, earned an associate degree in building construction technology and a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Penn College in 2003 and 2007, respectively.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
famunews.com

Two Agribusiness Graduate Students Awarded Florida Fertilizer Agrichemical Association Scholarships for Academic Excellence

Two agribusiness graduate students, Naila McCraney and Andrew Miller, each recently received a $2,500 scholarship award for academic excellence, sponsored by the Florida Fertilizer and Agrichemical Association (FFAA) Scholarship. Both are second-year graduate students with outstanding grade point averages who are working on their master’s theses under the supervision of...
AGRICULTURE
nny360.com

Clarkson graduate receives ACEC award

Few children really know what career path they want to pursue prior to entering high school. When asked, many will say they want to become a firefighter, doctor, nurse or professional athlete. For two-time Clarkson University graduate Victoria Ballestero ’14, MBA’18, civil engineering was always part of her career plan....
EDUCATION
pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Central Penn College

Central Penn College delivered warm clothing and money to Safe Harbour homeless shelter in Carlisle. In June, Central Penn launched its "Raise the Roof" campaign and wound up collecting thousands of dollars and thousands of socks, gloves, and non-perishable foods.
HOMELESS
Times News

Cetronia Ambulance Corps presents award to student State scholastic chess champion raises funds to help local organizations

Cetronia Ambulance Corps awarded its first-ever Health On Wheels™ Citizen Award Nov. 23 to Springhouse Middle School student Anish Pallod, 13. According to Cetronia Ambulance Corps Director of marketing and Public Relations Kim Blichar, Pallod is a three-time, Pennsylvania chess champion. His passion for the game and his community-minded...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy