Student awards presented to Penn College graduates

Pennsylvania College of Technology held its final commencement ceremony of the calendar year at the Community Arts Center on Dec. 18, warmly celebrating accomplishment and effectively warding off the damp chill outside. The student speaker was Tiana M. Rawls-White, of Northumberland, who earned a bachelor’s degree in applied management and received the President’s Award for leadership and service to her alma mater. Rawls-White, founder and president of the Black Student Union on campus, was among 320 students eligible to graduate at the end of the fall semester. Also speaking were Mark E. Sones, alumnus/instructor of diesel equipment technology and recipient of the 2021 Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award; and Distinguished Alumni Award winner Kevin L. Imes, an alumnus in building construction technology (2003) and construction management (2007), who is construction project manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. President Davie Jane Gilmour was joined (via video) by state Sen. Gene Yaw, who also serves as chairman of the college’s Board of Directors, in conferring degrees and certificates upon the graduates.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO