NBA

Should the Thunder 'Take the Money' on Kenrich Williams?

By Sam Lane
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

The trade deadline isn’t until Feb. 10, but it's never too early for teams to start taking a look around the league, searching for players to add for eventual playoff runs.

The Thunder have two clear pieces whose skills teams across the NBA will be on the hunt for. In Mike Muscala, teams would get a floor-spacing big man that ranks 10th in the league in 3-point percentage, but he might not be the most intriguing trade piece the Thunder have to offer.

Kenrich Williams is the kind of do-it-all player teams could use to fill virtually any gap they may have on the wing.

Williams provides strong defense with a Top-40 defensive box plus-minus, a 42% shooter from behind the arc and scoring upside — surpassing 15 points, 10 times in 90 games in OKC.

He is the prototypical “glue guy” that most NBA teams want, and all NBA teams need. Simply put, he plays winning basketball. And on a team that is 8-19 it’s all the more impressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mANvz_0dQeZLfq00
David Butler II / USA TODAY Sports

Thunder Schedule: Busy Travel Week Ahead

Tre Mann Leading the way for Rookie Shooters

OKC Blue: Blue Enter Winter Showcase Pitted Against Valley Vipers

Williams is third on the Thunder in assists per game behind Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, tied for the teams lead in steal per game and his on/off court numbers of the Thunder are staggering.

Per 100 possessions he is the only member of the Thunder with a positive mark while on the court, +2, a full five points ahead of second-place Muscala. But that isn’t even the staggering part. His on/off net is +19.2 — meaning the Thunder at 19 points better over 100 possessions with Williams on the court rather than on the bench — a full 10.3 points better than Muscala who comes in second.

Thunder GM Sam Presti — composer of the greatest war chest of draft picks the NBA has ever seen — is in an advantageous position. He doesn’t have to trade anyone from this roster. They are young and growing, and if he values the age and locker room presence of Williams more than whatever is offered there will still be plenty of draft capital left over.

Williams has been one of coach Mark Daigneault’s favorite weapons off the bench, but there is a clear reason to consider going through with a trade while his stock may never be higher. Williams’ turned 27 on Dec. 2 and will be on the wrong side of 30 by the time the Thunder are back seriously competing in the playoffs.

He has a $2 Million non-guaranteed contract next season, but the Thunder could “take the money” and give his minutes to younger players like rookie Aaron Wiggins or 2020 signing Gabriel Deck to see where they fit in long-term.

At the end of the day this is a win-win situation for the Thunder. If Presti gets an offer worth taking he can add another draft pick or young player for the future. If he values Williams more than whatever the rest of the league does he gets to keep a fan favorite and someone that has helped to hold things together as this young team continues to learn.

RELATED PEOPLE
People

IN THIS ARTICLE
