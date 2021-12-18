ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9 preview: Bill Hader is here!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a handful of things to be excited about when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9, starting with a huge guest star! There’s a little bit of an HBO crossover in “Igor, Gregor, & Timor,” at least in that Bill Hader is stopping by in a...

Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

So Bad It’s Brilliant: Meet the Genius Who Plays Maria Sofia on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

It’s not easy to steal a scene on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but Keyla Monterroso Mejia may actually be stealing an entire season. The 23-year-old, who grew up in California’s Inland Empire, has been playing Maria Sofia, the current bane of Larry David’s always-baneful existence. Through a series of too-complicated-to-get-into-here plot twists (involving a dead burglar and a Santa Monica ordinance requiring fences around private swimming pools), Larry was blackmailed into casting Maria in his new fictional TV show-within-the-show, an autobiographical comedy about his early years in Brooklyn.
SANTA MONICA, CA
101.5 WPDH

Larry David Mocks Hudson Valley on Latest Episode of Curb

Am I the only one tired of the Hudson Valley becoming a punch line for Hollywood?. Shots fired. The Hudson Valley was referenced in last night's episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it wasn't exactly flattering. You've got to love it when your hometown gets a shout out in a movie or a television series and the Hudson Valley has had its fair share.
HUDSON, NY
The Independent

Jeff Garlin: Curb Your Enthusiasm star leaves The Goldbergs following internal investigation

Jeff Garlin has left ABC sitcom The Goldbergs following multiple allegations of on-set misconduct.The comedian, who also plays Larry David’s manager Jeff Greene on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, has recently found himself at the centre of several internal investigations.Deadline reports that a mutual decision has been made and that Garlin will exit The Goldbergs effective immediately.The Independent has contacted Sony Pictures Television, who produces the show, for comment.It’s not believed that Garlin’s departure will impact the current season of the sitcom as he is said to have had one more day left of shooting as Murray Goldberg.The Goldbergs, one...
CELEBRITIES
Hawkeye season 1 episode 5 preview: Yelena, and the last before finale

It goes without saying that Hawkeye season 1 episode 5 next week is going to be significant. It’s the penultimate one of the season! This show has moved by at a pretty rapid pace, though we should attribute that in part to the first two episodes debuting on Disney+ at the same exact time.
TV SERIES
thecut.com

The Best Part of Curb Your Enthusiasm Is Susie’s Insane Shirts

Tops are the workhorses of our wardrobes. They are the points from which outfits are built; they can say “I’m going out” or “I support local businesses” or even, if you want, “Fuck you.” We are currently experiencing a Wild West era of tops, which means people, both fictional and real, have plenty of room to experiment when it comes to putting on a shirt. One person doing what I might argue is the most exciting work in the realm of top wearing right now is none other than Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Susie Greene, the abrasive wife of Larry David’s friend and agent Jeff.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Why Susie Essman's Curb Your Enthusiasm costumes are more garish than ever

Essman credits her costume designer Leslie Schilling, who joined the show in 2016, with mastering “the Susie Green look." “It almost makes it a little funnier whenever she’s wearing (something) very sparkly, but she’s calling someone a motherfucker or like, you know, a fat f*ck or something because she herself looks so ridiculous while she’s saying all of it. It’s like a part of her personality that’s like a security blanket because she’s like, ‘No one’s going to mess with me if this is how I look and I can mess with everyone else,’” says Schilling. But Essman points out that she's responsible for her character's look. “Larry (David) and I, over the past 21 years and 11 seasons, have never had a discussion about the character," says Essman. "Not about anything, about our relationship, about the character, about what she looks like, about what she dresses like. That was all on me.” One thing that Essman maintains is that she wants Green to look “as though it’s real.” “I don’t want it to be a cartoon," Essman adds. "And there’s a fine line there between her dressing like a cartoon and dressing like a real person. You don’t want it to cross the line where it’s unrealistic, even though it’s comedy."
CELEBRITIES
Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Is season 9 episode 6 here?

After a long time waiting for it, is The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be diving into the story once more?. We know that the James Spader drama’s been on hiatus over the past little while, and it only makes sense then to wonder if the hiatus is going to last until the new year. This is where we can present a little bit of good news: It’s not! There will be a new episode on the show at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, though “Dr. Roberta Sand Ph.D” is going to be the final one for the calendar year. This episode is a little unusual, given that it’s airing on an island largely separate from the story taking place around it.
TV SERIES
Hightown season 2 episode 9 preview: Is Renee or Leslie dead?

There are a couple of things worth noting almost right away about Hightown season 2 episode 9, which is titled “Small Craft Warning.” First and foremost, this is the penultimate episode of the season, meaning that whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over to the finale. Also,...
HIGHTOWN, VA
Hawkeye season 1 episode 6 (finale) preview: The Kingpin cometh

As we prepare for Hawkeye season 1 episode 6 next week, it’s clear that things are going to be explosive. Also, isn’t this poised to be one of the biggest episodes yet out of any of the MCU series over on Disney+?. From our vantage point right now,...
TV SERIES
WUSA

Kenan Thompson Previews Special 'Kenan' Holiday Episode and Season 2 (Exclusive)

Kenan Thompson is ringing in the holiday cheer. The star of NBC's Kenan (and Saturday Night Live staple) prepares for the special Christmas episode, which, appropriately titled "Christmas," follows the team as they get ready for the annual holiday spectacular. But, problems arise when Kenan gets upset when Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client, Rick (Don Johnson) attempts to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band and Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels her work is going underappreciated.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

‘1883’ Season Premiere: Watch The First Episode Of The New Yellowstone Prequel HERE

If you were thinking you need to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the first episode of the new Yellowstone prequel, 1883, guess again. You can watch it right HERE. Starring Sam Elliott and country music’s own power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 is the story of how the Duttons came to settle in Montana, making their way from Texas across the treacherous Great Plains to settle on the modern day Dutton Ranch property.
TV SERIES
The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date: When’s it on in 2022?

Following tonight’s big episode on Fox, do you want to see The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date over on Fox? How about more details on what lies ahead?. Of course, there is some bad news that we need to start with here: There is no new episode next week. What’s the reasoning for that? It’s rather simple: The holiday season is right around the corner! Fox doesn’t want to put one of its most important shows on the air the day after Christmas so instead, they are airing “The Longest Marge” on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s going to be a chance to see something based at least partially around football here, which seems to make sense given that this episode is airing after NFL programming.
TV SERIES
Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Season 8 episode 6 expectations

Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Are we going to see what’s next after the big Armageddon arc of the past few weeks?. We know that there’s the potential for so much awesome stuff after what was one of the best story arcs we’ve seen on the show in years. Unfortunately, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see some of it play out. There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for the next couple of months.
TV SERIES
Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 promo: ‘No Such Thing as Fair’

Season 4 episode 9 is the penultimate one of the season and just from the promo below, we know how chaotic things are going to be. So what’s at the center of “No Such Thing As Fair”? This is a story largely about watching John Dutton try to figure out his next move, and we could be getting set for vengeance in a bold, dangerous way.
TV SERIES

