Steelers Activate G Rashaad Coward from Practice Squad vs. Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The sprint to wild card weekend has officially begun in the NFL and few teams are dashing to the finish line faster than the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams enter the weekend coming off marquee AFC wins — the Steelers against the Titans and the Chiefs against the Chargers. With a win, the Chiefs look to tighten their grasp on the number 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers look to make a push for the AFC North title after week 15 losses by Cleveland and Baltimore have blown the division door wide open. Undoubtedly this game carries some emotional weight for the Steelers as Big Ben Roethlisberger prepares to make one of his final regular season starts as a Steeler. How well this team performs over the next three weeks will ultimately decide whether or not the revered Pittsburgh quarterback will get one more chance to lace up the cleats come January. It’s not going to be an easy task, though, as the Chiefs aim to win their eighth straight game at Arrowhead stadium on Sunday — a place they haven’t lost in over 2 months.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO