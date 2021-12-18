ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Activate G Rashaad Coward from Practice Squad vs. Titans

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have activated guard Rashaad Coward from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Saturday. The activation...

Steelers Game Sunday: Steelers vs Chiefs Odds and Prediction for Week 16 NFL Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a must-win matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Here are the odds and predictions for this pivotal contest. I can’t stress enough how important the Pittsburgh Steelers win in Week 15 over the Tennesse Titans was. Thanks to a remarkable effort by their defense that created 4 takeaways and allowed just 13 points, Mike Tomlin’s team now advanced to 7-6-1 on the season and still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs.
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make Monday roster moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their first wave of roster moves as they enter week 16 of the NFL season. Pittsburgh, currently with a record of 7-6-1, sits in the middle of a heated battle to win the AFC North and a spot in the playoffs this year. So fans of the team should anticipate a theory of moves by the Steelers to get them into position for a playoff push.
lineups.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The sprint to wild card weekend has officially begun in the NFL and few teams are dashing to the finish line faster than the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams enter the weekend coming off marquee AFC wins — the Steelers against the Titans and the Chiefs against the Chargers. With a win, the Chiefs look to tighten their grasp on the number 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers look to make a push for the AFC North title after week 15 losses by Cleveland and Baltimore have blown the division door wide open. Undoubtedly this game carries some emotional weight for the Steelers as Big Ben Roethlisberger prepares to make one of his final regular season starts as a Steeler. How well this team performs over the next three weeks will ultimately decide whether or not the revered Pittsburgh quarterback will get one more chance to lace up the cleats come January. It’s not going to be an easy task, though, as the Chiefs aim to win their eighth straight game at Arrowhead stadium on Sunday — a place they haven’t lost in over 2 months.
fox40jackson.com

Buccaneers sign NFL running back Le'Veon Bell after injuries plague depleted roster

NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will have to put a hold on his attempts to step in the boxing ring with Jake Paul after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him on Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowler will be reunited with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide reciver Antonio Brown after lead running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints that will likely cause him to miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported.
steelersnow.com

Mike Tomlin Said Steelers Didn’t Consider Benefit to Chiefs When Trading Melvin Ingram: ‘Melvin No Longer Wanted to Be Here’

Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged that the Steelers trading Melvin Ingram to Kansas City mid-season has greatly helped the Chiefs defense, ahead of the matchup between the clubs on Saturday, but added that what the trade would or would not do for Kansas City was not the Steelers’ primary motivating factor in moving on from Ingram.
