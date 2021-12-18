ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Parker produces a commanding display to defeat Derek Chisora in their gruelling heavyweight rematch, with Del Boy surviving THREE counts before losing out by unanimous points decision in Manchester

By Ross Heppenstall
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joseph Parker beat Derek Chisora with a unanimous points victory in a titanic encounter to retain the WBO intercontinental heavyweight title at a raucous Manchester AO Arena.

New Zealander Parker had beaten the man nicknamed Del Boy by split decision following a brutal behind-closed-doors battle in May.

Seven months on, this incredible, energy-sapping rematch saw Chisora display remarkable heart and resilience to go the distance against his 29-year-old rival.

 Joseph Parker beat Derek Chisora with a unanimous points victory in their gruelling rematch
The titanic encounter saw Parker retain the WBO intercontinental heavyweight title
An energy-sapping fight saw Chisora show remarkable heart and resilience to go the distance
Parker was not fazed by a baying home crowd, but was forced to go the distance by Chisora

Both men emerged with their reputations enhanced after a stunning 12-round scrap which saw Parker's vicious right-hand uppercuts mete out considerable punishment to 37-year-old Chisora.

Parker knocked him down three times, yet Chisora simply did not know when he was beaten.

In the end, the judges all marked in Parker's favour – 115-110, 115-111, 114-112 – and the win encouraged hopes of another crack at the world title for the Kiwi.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Parker's career was 'alive and kicking' following this latest success and the victorious fighter paid tribute to gallant opponent after a classic battle.

Parker knocked him down three times, yet Chisora simply did not know when he was beaten
Del Boy was made to survive three counts over the 12 rounds, but was able to continue to rally

Parker said: 'Derek was one tough guy and never stopped coming until the end.

'He's a credit to the sport of boxing and the crowd went mental when he walked out – they just want to support him.

'But we practised and practised that uppercut. What a Christmas present.'

It remains to be seen if this this spells the end for Chisora, who turns 38 later this month.

Parker added: 'Personally I'd like to see him walk away. He has given boxing everything, but that's his decision.'

Parker's razor-sharp start saw him take control of the rematch and land his flurries of punches
Parker tipped the scales at a career-high 251 lbs, almost 10 pounds heavier than last time

Emerging to a baying crowd who were fully behind Chisora, Parker must have felt he was entering a lion's den. Yet he did not seem fazed in the slightest.

Parker tipped the scales at a career-high 251 lbs, almost 10 pounds heavier than last time and now a three-pound advantage over his rival.

He had prepared for the fight by training in Morecambe alongside close friend Tyson Fury and their shared trainer Andy Lee.

It was a razor-sharp start from Parker this time around, but steadied himself in the second round and the fight exploded into life as both men landed a flurry of heavy punches.

It was brutal stuff and Chisora fashioned a spirited response in the third round before Parker had him on the ropes again.

Chisora took some heavy punishment from Parker, whose vicious uppercut dealt damage
Chisora was able to soak up pressure over the middle rounds but was sent to the canvas again

The crowd's support for Chisora became more visible and audible as he fought desperately to stay in the contest, much to his credit.

Chisora continued to soak up the pressure in rounds four, five and six as he began to even things up and ask some questions of his own.

The seventh round produced more drama as a beautiful right uppercut put Chisora down but despite the pummelling he regrouped again and hit back in style before the bell.

The eighth round saw some more brutal trading and Chisora was on the ropes again in the ninth but continued to slug it out until the bitter end.

Although Parker deservedly once again emerged victorious, his respect for Chisora was clear to see. And rightly so.

With Parker holding the scorecard advantage, Chisora knew he would have to secure a KO
However in the end, the judges all marked in Parker's favour – 115-110, 115-111, 114-112

Re-live all the blow by blow drama with the live coverage from SPORTSMAIL'S DANIEL DAVIS...

23:37

The two warriors share a moment

This is where we will be ending our live coverage this evening.

For all the reaction from both fighters, stay tuned to the website.

A full blow by blow report is also on its way.

But until then, thanks for sticking with us!

23:31

PARKER BEATS CHISORA - UNANIMOUS DECISION

It would be unfair to label either of these men a loser, but it is Parker who has won this rematch by a unanimous points decision!

The scorecards read: 115-110, 115-111, 114-12.

Chisora deserves plenty of praise for the manner in which he battled despite the sheer ferocity of some of those blows from Parker.

I enjoyed every second of that - and I hope you did too!

Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

ROUND NINE

Outrageous again from Chisora. He took more damage on the counter at the start of the round, but fought back with some punches of his own.

He looked tired, though, and Parker managed to cleverly lure him out.

Chisora, unsteady on his legs, swung a wild right which almost sent him out the ropes.

Parker responded with a jab, and Chisora then retorted with a pair of good hooks.

Near the bell, he then got away a few shots to the head.

This is a real classic, that's for sure.

ROUND SEVEN

Chisora went down!

He does look like he's feeling it now, but walked to the corner.

But what a response from him! I can't believe my eyes!

Parker landed one clean in the corner, but Chisora rallied back, somehow.

Two massive rights struck the chin of Parker - who, against all odds, remained standing.

Some huge combinations from him got the crowd right back onside to end the round in dramatic, jaw-dropping fashion.

Wow.

ROUND FOUR

That was better from Chisora in the fourth, with the heavyweight looking to move into the ascendency early on.

He has attempted to sneak in a few shots to the body.

BUT BACK CAME PARKER! Another thunderous uppercut landed squarely on his rival, with Chisora left hanging up by the ropes.

He was forced to take a count. Will he cling on?

Wow, he did indeed - and even fired back with some power of his own towards the final bell, with the crowd roaring him on.

He was held back by the referee.

ROUND ONE

A chant of 'Oh, Derek Chisora' rings around the arena as the bell goes for the first round.

Parker has looked to hold the centre of the ring, marking a different approach this time.

Straight after, Chisora got away a few jabs at the body, and missed over the top by some distance.

Parker fired back with a big right hand, which Chisora took well.

The Brit then took the advantage, looking to back his opponent into the corner.

A great way to start this one, but Parker surely took that opener.

22:39

Parker makes his entrance

Both fighters are looking ready and focused.

Parker opted for a sleeveless white tunic for his own ring walk.

Can he repeat his victory from back in May?

Let's find out...

22:33

Here comes Chisora!

War Chisora has made his grand entrance, with 'Hotel California' being blasted out around the Manchester Arena.

The crowd are loving it, and are expected to side with Chisora for this one.

Parker, meanwhile, has been spotted taking a jog around the venue's corridors.

His own ring entrance is imminent.

22:21

It's almost time...

The undercard is now over, meaning it's Parker versus Chisora up next!

Will Chisora get a taste of revenge, or will Parker win for a second time?

Either way, the atmosphere in Manchester is building nicely...

22:12

Derek Chisora - drama Queen!

You can't deny that Derek Chisora is an entertainer!

At the press conference on Thursday, he stuck to his usual routine of putting on a show, even during the most mundane media commitments.

This time, the heavyweight sat in silence and also played a bit of Queen from his phone.

Eddie Hearn loved it, a moment made even better by Chisora's mouth being covered up with a message for the promoter.

21:49

Where will this fight be won and lost?

With the return of a crowd, Parker weighing in heavy and Chisora coming in light, and the New Zealander feeling confident, this fight may be a classic.

But where will it be won and lost?

Well, Parker must avoid another slow start this time around, while Chisora's changes in the build-up will have to pay off.

There are plenty of other factors to look at and thankfully, my colleague MATT DAVIES has done just that.

You can read his full piece below - just click the link.

Parker and Chisora go head-to-head in a thrilling rematch on Saturday night, once again at the Manchester Arena, after the New Zealander claimed a split decision win in May.

21:33

Parker has been wrapping up...

We're expecting the main event tonight to begin between 10pm and 10.30pm - and we'll be bringing you blow by blow coverage.

So, how do you see this one playing out? Expect fireworks.

Drop a comment below!

21:21

Bullish Parker weights in 10 pounds heavier for rematch

Joseph Parker overturned a nine-pound deficit as he weighed in heavier than Derek Chisora for tonight's showdown.

After stepping onto the scales, Parker weighed in at 251lbs, just shy of 10 pounds heavier than the first bout in May.

Chisora, meanwhile, weighed in two pounds lighter at 248.5lbs. That was his lowest weight since his defeat by Dillian Whyte back in 2018.

How will these numbers affect tonight, though? We don't have long to find out!

21:09

Chisora set to have the backing of the crowd

DANIEL MATTHEWS: The task for Joseph Parker sounds simple enough: keep a lid on British boxing's most acquired taste.

Those thousands flocking into the Manchester Arena on Saturday night have learned to love Derek Chisora over time.

Through it all: the wars, the wins. The defeats and the dislodged tables.

To read the superb full piece, follow the link below!

Those thousands flocking into the Manchester Arena on Saturday night have learned to love Derek Chisora over time. Through it all: the wars, the wins. The defeats and the dislodged tables.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

