Joseph Parker produces a commanding display to defeat Derek Chisora in their gruelling heavyweight rematch, with Del Boy surviving THREE counts before losing out by unanimous points decision in Manchester

Joseph Parker beat Derek Chisora with a unanimous points victory in a titanic encounter to retain the WBO intercontinental heavyweight title at a raucous Manchester AO Arena.

New Zealander Parker had beaten the man nicknamed Del Boy by split decision following a brutal behind-closed-doors battle in May.

Seven months on, this incredible, energy-sapping rematch saw Chisora display remarkable heart and resilience to go the distance against his 29-year-old rival.

Both men emerged with their reputations enhanced after a stunning 12-round scrap which saw Parker's vicious right-hand uppercuts mete out considerable punishment to 37-year-old Chisora.

Parker knocked him down three times, yet Chisora simply did not know when he was beaten.

In the end, the judges all marked in Parker's favour – 115-110, 115-111, 114-112 – and the win encouraged hopes of another crack at the world title for the Kiwi.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Parker's career was 'alive and kicking' following this latest success and the victorious fighter paid tribute to gallant opponent after a classic battle.

Parker said: 'Derek was one tough guy and never stopped coming until the end.

'He's a credit to the sport of boxing and the crowd went mental when he walked out – they just want to support him.

'But we practised and practised that uppercut. What a Christmas present.'

It remains to be seen if this this spells the end for Chisora, who turns 38 later this month.

Parker added: 'Personally I'd like to see him walk away. He has given boxing everything, but that's his decision.'

Parker's razor-sharp start saw him take control of the rematch and land his flurries of punches

Parker tipped the scales at a career-high 251 lbs, almost 10 pounds heavier than last time

Emerging to a baying crowd who were fully behind Chisora, Parker must have felt he was entering a lion's den. Yet he did not seem fazed in the slightest.

Parker tipped the scales at a career-high 251 lbs, almost 10 pounds heavier than last time and now a three-pound advantage over his rival.

He had prepared for the fight by training in Morecambe alongside close friend Tyson Fury and their shared trainer Andy Lee.

It was a razor-sharp start from Parker this time around, but steadied himself in the second round and the fight exploded into life as both men landed a flurry of heavy punches.

It was brutal stuff and Chisora fashioned a spirited response in the third round before Parker had him on the ropes again.

Chisora took some heavy punishment from Parker, whose vicious uppercut dealt damage

Chisora was able to soak up pressure over the middle rounds but was sent to the canvas again

The crowd's support for Chisora became more visible and audible as he fought desperately to stay in the contest, much to his credit.

Chisora continued to soak up the pressure in rounds four, five and six as he began to even things up and ask some questions of his own.

The seventh round produced more drama as a beautiful right uppercut put Chisora down but despite the pummelling he regrouped again and hit back in style before the bell.

The eighth round saw some more brutal trading and Chisora was on the ropes again in the ninth but continued to slug it out until the bitter end.

Although Parker deservedly once again emerged victorious, his respect for Chisora was clear to see. And rightly so.

With Parker holding the scorecard advantage, Chisora knew he would have to secure a KO

However in the end, the judges all marked in Parker's favour – 115-110, 115-111, 114-112

23:37

The two warriors share a moment

23:31

PARKER BEATS CHISORA - UNANIMOUS DECISION

It would be unfair to label either of these men a loser, but it is Parker who has won this rematch by a unanimous points decision!

Chisora deserves plenty of praise for the manner in which he battled despite the sheer ferocity of some of those blows from Parker.

ROUND NINE

Outrageous again from Chisora. He took more damage on the counter at the start of the round, but fought back with some punches of his own.

He looked tired, though, and Parker managed to cleverly lure him out.

Chisora, unsteady on his legs, swung a wild right which almost sent him out the ropes.

Parker responded with a jab, and Chisora then retorted with a pair of good hooks.

Near the bell, he then got away a few shots to the head.

This is a real classic, that's for sure.

ROUND SEVEN

Chisora went down!

He does look like he's feeling it now, but walked to the corner.

But what a response from him! I can't believe my eyes!

Parker landed one clean in the corner, but Chisora rallied back, somehow.

Two massive rights struck the chin of Parker - who, against all odds, remained standing.

Some huge combinations from him got the crowd right back onside to end the round in dramatic, jaw-dropping fashion.

Wow.

ROUND FOUR

That was better from Chisora in the fourth, with the heavyweight looking to move into the ascendency early on.

He has attempted to sneak in a few shots to the body.

BUT BACK CAME PARKER! Another thunderous uppercut landed squarely on his rival, with Chisora left hanging up by the ropes.

He was forced to take a count. Will he cling on?

Wow, he did indeed - and even fired back with some power of his own towards the final bell, with the crowd roaring him on.

He was held back by the referee.

ROUND ONE

A chant of 'Oh, Derek Chisora' rings around the arena as the bell goes for the first round.

Parker has looked to hold the centre of the ring, marking a different approach this time.

Straight after, Chisora got away a few jabs at the body, and missed over the top by some distance.

Parker fired back with a big right hand, which Chisora took well.

The Brit then took the advantage, looking to back his opponent into the corner.

A great way to start this one, but Parker surely took that opener.

Parker and Chisora go head-to-head in a thrilling rematch on Saturday night, once again at the Manchester Arena, after the New Zealander claimed a split decision win in May.

21:21

Bullish Parker weights in 10 pounds heavier for rematch

Joseph Parker overturned a nine-pound deficit as he weighed in heavier than Derek Chisora for tonight's showdown.

After stepping onto the scales, Parker weighed in at 251lbs, just shy of 10 pounds heavier than the first bout in May.

Chisora, meanwhile, weighed in two pounds lighter at 248.5lbs. That was his lowest weight since his defeat by Dillian Whyte back in 2018.

How will these numbers affect tonight, though? We don't have long to find out!

21:09

Chisora set to have the backing of the crowd

DANIEL MATTHEWS: The task for Joseph Parker sounds simple enough: keep a lid on British boxing's most acquired taste.

Those thousands flocking into the Manchester Arena on Saturday night have learned to love Derek Chisora over time.

Through it all: the wars, the wins. The defeats and the dislodged tables.

To read the superb full piece, follow the link below!

