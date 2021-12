There’s no sugarcoating it. LAX sucks for Priority Pass members. There used to be some great lounge options for us but those have all since closed or canceled their partnerships with Priority Pass. The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse was great for us departing from Terminals 2/3 and the Korean Air Lounge was a nice place to sit and relax while people-watching the passengers below. Heck, I even enjoyed the restaurant options for a real meal before those late-night departures to Asia and the pancake machine at the Alaska Airlines Lounge was perfect for my early morning flights up the coast. But those are all gone now and with the exception of the Be Relax Spa in Terminal 1, we really don’t have much at LAX anymore.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO