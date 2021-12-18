ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Who is Parson Brown? Meet the mystery man from ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEthm_0dQeU5Ak00

(NEXSTAR) – “We’ll pretend that he is Parson Brown” is likely a lyric you have sung once or twice in your life. But really, who is Parson Brown?

If you aren’t familiar, the above lyrics are a line from the classic song ‘Winter Wonderland’ heard on the radio and during childrens’ holiday concerts in November and December annually. The song was written in 1934 by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith, and originally sung by Richard Himber.

Christmas movie by Canal Winchester teacher released by Amazon

Nearly nine decades later, many wonder the same question each year – who is Parson Brown?

To understand, it is important to note that while the song is largely popular during Christmas time, it never actually mentions Christmas . Instead, the song is about marriage and romance during winter. The couple in the song builds a snowman in a meadow and pretends it is Parson Brown, who asks if they are married. The couple says they are not, but Parson Brown can wed them when he is in town.

Parson is actually another word for a clergyman, especially a Protestant pastor, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary . The word has gone largely unused since around 1980 but has been on a decline since 1800.

A classic scene from ‘Elf’ was almost scrapped at the request of Macy’s, according to the director

Whether you prefer Bing Crosby or Michael Buble, Tony Bennett or the Pentatonix, or any other artist performing ‘Winter Wonderland’ this season, you no longer need to wonder about the snowman named Parson Brown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Mom Boss: ‘Serial entrepreneur’ Michelle Allen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This month’s “Mom Boss” describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. From video production, a line of hair care products, and now sweets, Michelle Allen, owner of Mmelo Boutique Confections, tries to hit that sweet spot of balance between work and family.  “Even when I started the business, the bright red line for me was […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
NBC4 Columbus

Winter chill, much warmer by Christmas, with showers

A blustery, cold day feels more like December in the wake of a cold front earlier in the day. A cold northwesterly wind lowered the wind chill to near 20, with a mix of clouds and sun. Northeastern Ohio has seen lake-effect snow showers, but the air is drier in central Ohio. Skies will gradually […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday travel up significantly at Columbus airport

Columbus (WCMH) – Holiday travel is back up across the nation, and in Columbus travel has increased by 58% since 2020, even with Covid-19 cases surging. The majority of travelers NBC 4 spoke with say they’ve felt a lot safer flying out because we now have different resources to keep us healthy. At-home rapid Covid-19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bonobos play computer games at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bonobos are receiving enrichment through computer games at Columbus Zoo to keep them mentally active. They are playful, curious, affectionate — and Curator Audra Meinelt of the Congo Expedition Region says the bonobos are super intelligent. “The computer gives them the chance to have that extra mental activity that they really, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Tony Bennett
NBC4 Columbus

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Christmas Elf#Nexstar#Protestant#Macy#Pentatonix#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Banner serves as reminder of the dangers of drunk driving

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever driven by the intersection of Dublin and Fishinger roads, you may have noticed a banner with three boys on it. NBC4’s Brad Johansen shares a story on the banner and how it serves as a Christmas decoration that is a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving, […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pediatricians urge child vaccination for eligible kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If your child is eligible to take the vaccine, pediatricians say they need to do so now. The coronavirus is spreading faster and more easily due to the Omicron variant. “Vaccines the best we’ve got, so any bit of protection that we can get from that vaccine is better whether that’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Find Ohio COVID-19 testing locations as omicron variant spreads before December holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With the omicron variant of COVID-19 quickly spreading through Ohio, people are rushing to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of the late December holidays. Mostly gone are the massive state testing sites that had people packing arenas and fairgrounds, but a variety of testing options remain, including drive-thru locations and […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus airport unveils security verification service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Travelers can expect a new, high-tech tool to get through security this holiday season. John Glenn International Airport is debuting CLEAR at its security checkpoints. “It gives travelers a predictable, a touchless, a faster experience through security,” said Kasra Moshkani, the executive vice president of operations at CLEAR. The subscription-based service […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy