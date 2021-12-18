ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Exposed to COVID-19? What experts say you should do next

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGQvS_0dQeU3PI00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — COVID-19 cases continue to steadily increase across the country after dipping lower over the summer.

On Wednesday, new cases surpassed 145,000, more than 20,000 higher than the seven-day average, according to New York Times data . The explosion of new cases comes as health officials nationwide continue to document cases of the highly-transmissible omicron variant in their states.

Omicron vs. delta: Can you tell which variant of COVID you have?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines for what to do if you’ve had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. But it all depends on whether you’re fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines an exposure as someone who was less than 6 feet away from an infected person for a cumulative total of at least 15 minutes during a 24-hour period.

For the fully vaccinated:

  • Get tested. You can still become infected and spread the virus. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should get tested 5 to 7 days after exposure.
  • If your results are positive, isolate for 10 days.
  • Monitor your symptoms.
  • Wear a mask in indoor public spaces for 14 days or until you test negative.

For the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated:

  • Get tested.
  • If symptoms develop, get tested again 5 to 7 days after your last exposure.
  • If your results are positive, isolate for 10 days.
  • Monitor your symptoms.
  • Wear a mask consistently at all times.
  • Quarantine for 14 days from the date of your last known exposure.

Experiencing trouble breathing is an emergency warning sign regardless of vaccination status. If you have issues breathing, seek medical care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors unsurprised at record-setting COVID numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A record high of 12,502 for new COVID-19 cases was reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday. But doctors say the news is not entirely surprising. “It’s a little bit discouraging, certainly we knew when COVID started, new variants might pop up and give us a little bit of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Weather#Omicron#Wjw#New York Times#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Pediatricians urge child vaccination for eligible kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If your child is eligible to take the vaccine, pediatricians say they need to do so now. The coronavirus is spreading faster and more easily due to the Omicron variant. “Vaccines the best we’ve got, so any bit of protection that we can get from that vaccine is better whether that’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio Wednesday update: Record-high 12,865 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, a total of 1,880,588 (+12,865) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,794 (+492) hospitalizations and 11,520 (+41) admissions into the ICU. With 12,865 new cases reported today, that is the most […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
NBC4 Columbus

16,000 COVID test kits distributed in under an hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many Central Ohioans were left wondering where to find rapid COVID-19 test kits after all the kits at a free event on Monday flew out the doors in less than an hour. There’s such a huge demand for testing kits right now ahead of the Christmas holiday that Franklin County Public […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy