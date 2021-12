The 49ers needed to take care of business against the Falcons, and they did so, winning 31-13. Niner Noise hands out grades from the win. The San Francisco 49ers have had a propensity of playing around the level of their opponent for much of the 2021 season. That means they can be a challenge against any team, capable of going toe-to-toe with the heavyweights of the NFL as they boast their own blue-chip players.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO