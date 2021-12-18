Pickaway to Garden: Happy holly days

Buffalo Botanical Gardens Offers Warmth and Wonder. Wishing for summer? The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are where summer goes for the winter. This time of year, strolling through their various plant and fountain environments — which include towering tropical trees, colorful orchids and a room full of cacti — transports you to a world of warmth, lush greenery, fountains and serenity. Taking a healthy, relaxing walk in the woods — or even indoor greenhouse areas like theirs — is what the Japanese call “Forest Bathing”, which can reduce your blood pressure and heighten your immune system. Don’t forget to visit their adorable statue of a little girl joyously raising her arms in the air, who has a fountain and ferns encircling her. Although she’s a great favorite with visitors, she has no name. I suggest Fern, Ivy, Flora — or how about Joy?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO