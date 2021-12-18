2021 Stupid Upset Picks, Final Standings

49ERS (8-6) at TITANS (9-5) Cote’s pick: TEN, 23-20. TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL. Major playoff bearing to open Week 16 -- wait, didn’t Week 15 just end? -- as Tennessee fights to hang onto its dwindling division lead and San Fran climbs into wild-card contention with three games to play. Makes for an interesting finale to the season’s Thursday night schedule. I get why the 49ers are favored. Recent form is the answer. Niners are on a 5-1 run (three of those wins by 18 or more points, while Titans have dropped three of past four. Turnovers have killed Tennessee including in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh; Titans have 13 giveaways in past three defeats. And an exposed Ryan Tannehill has morphed back into the average QB Miami knew, not the one made to look great before Derrick Henry got hurt. So why am I calling an upset here? Tennessee is stout at home (5-2) and SF is due an off game. More than that, while Niners’ ground game has led its surge, Titans present the NFL’s No. 2-ranked run defense and should be able to neutralize Frans’ strength. I’m banking on home field and run D to carry my pick. The variable is turnovers. All I want for Christmas is the Titans to take care of the ball. Please?

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO