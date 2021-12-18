ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Stupid Upset Picks, Final Standings

By Banach Space Program
Welcome to the 2021 SUP final standings reveal - after the regular season and CCG, the 2021 season of Stupid Upset Picks has come to a close. A few notes, before we get to the final scoreboard of the season: First, a grand total of 77 players made a selection in...

Raiders LB Will Compton's Mom Tragically Dies Hours Before Browns Game

Horrible news ... Raiders linebacker Will Compton says his mom tragically died just hours before Las Vegas' game against the Browns. "I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night," Compton said in a statement on his social media page just before the Cleveland-Raiders kickoff on Monday. "I am headed home to be with family."
Eagles' Hurts Responds After Tough Coaching From Sirianni Vs. WFT

Hurts takes tough coaching and responds in big way originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts has responded well to tough coaching his entire life. At least he doesn’t have to live with Nick Sirianni. There was a moment in the Eagles’ 27-17 win over Washington on Tuesday...
Underdog Pawdcast: Dos Frisco Bowls

Eric and Joe get together during a busy holiday week to talk about the two bowls games this week in Frisco. Plus reflections on Bailey Zappe and WKU making NCAA history, Marshall coming up a bit short in the New Orleans Bowl, what’s next for UTEP, UAB humbling BYU, a rough Myrtle Beach bowl for ODU, and an MTSU party in the Bahamas. Happy football watching!
2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl - Old Dominion vs Tulsa: Last Minute Bets

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Bowl season: when you can watch college football in the middle of the day with a glass of eggnog and nobody judges you but the dog...and who cares what he thinks? You caught him drinking out of the toilet the other day.
NFL Thursday night: Playoff stakes high as 49ers, Titans open Week 16. Upset in store? Our pick

49ERS (8-6) at TITANS (9-5) Cote’s pick: TEN, 23-20. TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL. Major playoff bearing to open Week 16 -- wait, didn’t Week 15 just end? -- as Tennessee fights to hang onto its dwindling division lead and San Fran climbs into wild-card contention with three games to play. Makes for an interesting finale to the season’s Thursday night schedule. I get why the 49ers are favored. Recent form is the answer. Niners are on a 5-1 run (three of those wins by 18 or more points, while Titans have dropped three of past four. Turnovers have killed Tennessee including in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh; Titans have 13 giveaways in past three defeats. And an exposed Ryan Tannehill has morphed back into the average QB Miami knew, not the one made to look great before Derrick Henry got hurt. So why am I calling an upset here? Tennessee is stout at home (5-2) and SF is due an off game. More than that, while Niners’ ground game has led its surge, Titans present the NFL’s No. 2-ranked run defense and should be able to neutralize Frans’ strength. I’m banking on home field and run D to carry my pick. The variable is turnovers. All I want for Christmas is the Titans to take care of the ball. Please?
Tribe defense stands tall, downs Lexington on final day of Alpha Invitational

KINGSPORT — Defensively speaking, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team had one of its better outings Tuesday night inside the Buck Van Huss Dome. The Indians closed out the inaugural Alpha Invitational with a 60-44 win over South Carolina’s Lexington and capped a clean slate at the first holiday home hoops showcase in many years.
2021 Frisco Bowl: How will UTSA replace Sincere McCormick’s production?

When it comes to attaining ‘firsts’ in the 2021 college football season, not too many teams accomplished more than UTSA. First conference championship. First double-digit win season. First AP Poll ranking. First College Football Playoff ranking. As the Roadrunners prepare for Mountain West runner-up San Diego State, one...
Frisco Football Classic - North Texas vs Miami (OH): How to Watch, Preview, and Prediction

Added at the end of the season, to make sure that every bowl eligible team would have a game to play in, this will be the first edition of the Frisco Football Classic. In some ways, it’s acting as a replacement for the San Francisco Bowl, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What exactly makes The Frisco Football Classic a classic is still up for some debate.
2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs Tulsa - 4 Players To Watch

The Monarchs and the Golden Hurricane fought for every inch this season and each went on their own impressive winning streaks to end the season and claim bowl eligibility. Tulsa fought through a concerning amount of injuries and the Monarchs needed more time than they thought to shake off the dust that came with not playing football at all in 2020. Nevertheless, both teams had leaders step up to keep their teams’ postseason hopes alive and added to their own resumes in the process.
