ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

WGTU no longer on YouTube TV

By Roxanne Werly
UpNorthLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, December 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of ABC...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Here’s How To Watch TV For Free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. That fat bill that awaits you every month from your cable, satellite or streaming...
NFL
SFGate

Comcast Launches YouTube TV for Xfinity Broadband Customers

It’s another case of the streaming wars making strange bedfellows: Comcast announced that starting today, Google’s YouTube TV is now available on Xfinity Flex, the cable giant’s video platform for broadband-only customers. YouTube TV, of course, is directly competitive with Comcast’s Xfinity TV — but like other...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Wgtu#Disney Media#Abc Network
Android Headlines

YouTube TV Adds Two New Channels Without Raising Prices

For a while, every time YouTube TV announced it had added new channels, that also included a price increase. But that’s not the case today, as it adds two new channels. Today, YouTube TV added The Game Show Network and GetTV, and you can get them for the same $65/month price.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Digital Trends

The best YouTube TV alternatives

YouTube TV is among the most popular live TV streaming services in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers at last count. But that doesn’t mean that you won’t at some point decide to test the waters elsewhere. The good news about these streaming services is that it’s as easy to pause or cancel them as it is to sign up for them in the first place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CNET

Save money and ditch Netflix, Hulu, Peloton and more for these free options

Trying to save some cash? If you'd like to slash the amount of services you pay monthly fees for, many of the most popular ones -- including Netflix, Hulu, Apple Music, Grubhub and DoorDash -- can be swapped for free alternatives. You might not end up with the exact same product, but you can often get pretty darn close.
TV SHOWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 being restored to YouTube TV

Unfortunately this impasse is not in our control. We know this is an inconvenience for viewers and we would certainly like to see our programming available to all our viewers. We are continuing to monitor the discussions between ABC and YouTube and hope our programming will be restored quickly.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Register Citizen

Roku, Google Reach Long-Term Deal for YouTube and YouTube TV

Roku and Google have buried the hatchet, announcing a multiyear extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV apps on the Roku streaming platform. The companies reached the agreement just days before their previous deal covering YouTube on Roku was set to expire Dec. 9. In April 2021, Roku’s deal to distribute YouTube TV expired and Roku removed the app from its channel store at the time (while the YouTube TV service remained accessible through the main YouTube).
BUSINESS
The Independent

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers. Read More From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educatorsAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher levelYouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy