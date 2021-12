The newest Scream is coming soon but not soon enough. Luckily, there’s a great way for you to kill the time between now and its January 14 release: Hop on TikTok and spend some time with user “@TooBrAshSarah.” Who is this new user, and what’s with the capitalized S-T-A-B in her handle? Welcome to Scream (2022)’s official ARG (that’s Alternate Reality Game for us olds), which will put you right smack in the center of the investigative action in Woodsboro.

