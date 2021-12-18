ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Farther Down The Weather Road

By Chris Bailey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon, folks. It’s a damp and changeable weather day across Kentucky as a cold front sweeps eastward. This is bringing a big drop in temps and it’s actually going to feel like December over the next few days. This post is to concentrate more on much bigger changes showing up...

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Storm Warning for mountain areas in southern Oregon is in place through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said during the Warning, 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour. For the Advisory, total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches is forecast.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills In The 10s and 20s Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winds will slowly diminish tonight, however, temperatures will be cold enough that even a slight wind will make it feel MUCH colder. Expect wind chills to fall into the 10s and 20s across central Maryland overnight. That means that the chill will be very noticeable for kiddos at the bus stop in the morning and full winter gear is needed. Other than that, the weather tomorrow is pretty ideal for local holiday travel. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a clipper system passes to our north. A stray flurry is possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but for now,...
Here Comes The Mild Before The Wild

Good Thursday, folks. Christmas is almost here and things continue to look windy and mild for our part of the world. The mild gets in a big fight with cold air next week, but the cold looks to finally deliver a knockout blow once into the start of the new year.
KATC News

Chilly start, mild finish Thursday

Another chilly-cold one tonight with overnight lows heading for the upper 30s to lower 40s. You could make the argument for some patchy fog in spots, but the signals are not all that strong at this time.
kptv.com

Christmas Weekend Weather & Road Conditions Update

I’ve got a short update to let you know what’s up weather-wise as we head into the busy Christmas Weekend. I’m planning on a longer post early afternoon tomorrow. Just about everything I mentioned yesterday evening is still valid. Here’s what I’m seeing right now:
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. A breezy southwest wind will surge in more clouds for Thursday and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A sprinkle is possible on Thursday, but most locations will remain dry. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off in the 30s in the morning and end in the low 50s in the afternoon. Patchy areas of rain will be possible, especially in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Eve night will be in the upper 30s with a slight chance for rain. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Day will feature highs about ten degrees above average in the mid-40s. A few showers will be possible. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Shower chances continue into early next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 27. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 44. FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High 51.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Even with a chilly morning, mild conditions are ahead. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. Temperatures will reach the 40s by the afternoon. Mild temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s is expected through Christmas with showers likely Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.  
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
