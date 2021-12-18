News From 110 Years Ago: 12/18/2021

LOCAL LACONICS: THE SHERIFF'S QUICK WORK. Chicken Thieves Captured -- Early Reports Profitable.Thieves made a raid on the roosts of Jerome Walker and Ed. Yeomans, residents of Easton, on Saturday night, and managed to get away with 22 chickens belonging to Walker and seven belonging to Yeomans. Both gentlemen came to the city early Sunday morning and reported the matter to Sheriff Montgomery, who with a corps of deputies immediately started out on a tour of investigation, and after a still hunt all day and late into the night they located the missing fowls in the Fourth ward, but it being night they could not get a search warrant and were obliged to let the matter rest until morning.

